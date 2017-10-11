Pro Kabaddi 2017: Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi Highlights - As It Happened

Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls through our live blog.



PREVIEW: Delhi scored an upset over Jaipur Pink Panthers on Tuesday, that will give them enough confidence to score another win. Meraj Shekyh had a decent outing, and showed why he is one of the best in the business. Another Irani, Abofazl has been struggling for form though. Sriram is one raider on whom Delhi can pin their hopes to perform.



Bengaluru, meanwhile, will also head into the contest on the back of a win and will be looking for a strong finish to the season. Skipper Rohit Kumar has been a standout performer for them throughout and can be expected to lead from the front once again.

Oct 11, 2017 9:08 pm (IST) Full-time: Substitute Sunil gets a welcome raid point for Bengaluru in the dying minutes of the match. They win 35-32.

Oct 11, 2017 9:07 pm (IST) Ajay Kumar commits a costly mistake. Delhi are inching close. He gets caught in the raid. And then Meraj gets a raid point. Just two poinst separate these two teams. It's 34-32.

Oct 11, 2017 9:06 pm (IST) An empty, and then an unsuccessful raid by Rohit Kumar. That is a rare sight. Delhi gets two points. It's 34-30.

Oct 11, 2017 9:05 pm (IST) Meraj gets an unsuccessful raid. That could possibly decide the fate of the match. Big mistake here from Delhi. It's 34-28.

Oct 11, 2017 9:02 pm (IST) Ajay kumar gets Super 10. Second player for Bengaluru, on the night to achieve this feat. They get one more point, and Delhi score one back. It's 33-28.

Oct 11, 2017 9:01 pm (IST) Rohit Kumar scores his 12th point of the night. He increases the lead to 32-27. Which way the match is going to go?

Oct 11, 2017 9:00 pm (IST) In Meraj Sheykh's raid, an all-out is inflicted. With this they get three points. The lead has now narrowed down to 30-27. Bengaluru needs to be wary of this last moment burst from Delhi. They have, in the past come back from nowhere to win the match.

Oct 11, 2017 8:55 pm (IST) Meraj comes with an empty raid with only two defenders in place. That has been the biggest problem for Delhi. They haven't made the most of the opportune moments. Scores 28-22.

Oct 11, 2017 8:53 pm (IST) Delhi get an all-out and that fetches them three points. Then Rohit Kumar's unsuccessful raid also gives them one point. Bengaluru lead 27-21.

Oct 11, 2017 8:49 pm (IST) Unsuccessful raid by Ajay Kumar. That fetches one more point to Bengaluru. That makes it 26-17. A lot to catch up for Delhi. Time is running out. Just 8 minutes left.

Oct 11, 2017 8:47 pm (IST) Rohit Baliyan scores a Super 10. One point is not going to make a difference for the Delhi side. They need much more than that. 24-16 now.

Oct 11, 2017 8:44 pm (IST) Rohit Kumar gets in a successful raid, just before a time-out by Bengaluru coach. He shouts instructions at his team. One wonders why, when his team in such a good position. It's 24-15 for Bengaluru.

Oct 11, 2017 8:43 pm (IST) Sriram, in a do-or-die fails. It's an easy point for the Bengaluru team. Their lead is slowly, but surely growing. It's 23-15.

Oct 11, 2017 8:41 pm (IST) Rohit's from both the sides have tirelessly taken the burden of raiding. Kumar gets another one. It's 22-15.

Oct 11, 2017 8:39 pm (IST) Meraj stumples, and somehow manages to get a rare raid point. He hurts himself a bit in this bid. 21-15 for Bengaluru.

Oct 11, 2017 8:38 pm (IST) Today, only Rohit Baliyan has been good for Delhi. He has 9 raid points already. The defence has been fragile. That allows Rohit Kumar to score another point. It's 21-14.

Oct 11, 2017 8:37 pm (IST) Finally a bog raid for Delhi. Baliyan takes down three players with him, hence three points. The difference between the two sides is depleting. It's 20-14 in favour of Bengaluru.

Oct 11, 2017 8:35 pm (IST) Sriram gets one back for Delhi. That makes it 10 points for his team. After his raid Ajay gets another easy point for Bengaluru. It's 20-11.

Oct 11, 2017 8:33 pm (IST) In a raid right after that Rohit Baliyan comes empty hand. Rohit Kumar increases his raid-point count by one. Bengaluru lead 18-10.

Oct 11, 2017 8:32 pm (IST) After a breather and a couple of changes, both teams are back on the court. And Rohit starts the proceedings. He comes with an empty raid. A review was taken, but in vain.

Oct 11, 2017 8:22 pm (IST) Half-time: Ajay gets another point for Bengaluru. That's an eight point lead for them. Delhi suddenly losing momentum here at half-time. It's 17-9.

Oct 11, 2017 8:21 pm (IST) And Rohit gets a super raid. 9 points for Bengaluru in the last five minutes, and one for Delhi. That makes it 15-9 in the last minute of first-half.

Oct 11, 2017 8:19 pm (IST) Rohit, after Meraj's empy raid gets a touch point with much difficulty. He breaks the shackles, and crawls his way to the line. Bengaluru lead 12-9.

Oct 11, 2017 8:18 pm (IST) Bengaluru Bulls are not taking chances as far as raiders are concerned. Only tried and tested Rohit Kumar doing the job. Gets one point here. It's 10-9 in favour of Bengaluru.

Oct 11, 2017 8:17 pm (IST) Harish Naik comes to raid for the first time. No returns for him. Scores still static at 9-9.

Oct 11, 2017 8:16 pm (IST) Ajay gets a raid point, which is folowed by an empty raid by Sriram. Bengaluru, seeing the opposition should have done better, but are at par right now. It's 8-8.

Oct 11, 2017 8:15 pm (IST) Rohit Kumar gets one back for Bengaluru. He is the only one who has consistently performed for his team. He needs to come good again. It;s 8-7 for Delhi.

Oct 11, 2017 8:13 pm (IST) R Sriram gets his third raid point of the night. Meraj should consider sending only for raids till the time he is on the mat. Delhi are leading 7-6.

Oct 11, 2017 8:12 pm (IST) Two raid points for Ajay Kumar. It's 6-6 now. Teams have been good and consistent on raiding, but have only been dealing in 1s.