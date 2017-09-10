Pro Kabaddi 2017, Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan Highlights: As It Happened
News18.com | September 10, 2017, 10:34 PM IST
Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Bengaluru Bulls and Puneri Paltan through our live blog.
Sep 10, 2017 9:01 pm (IST)
Full-time: Bengaluru bring down Deepak Hooda again and Sandeep Narwal wins a touch point for in their next raid. In the end, Paltans didn't have many touch point and they fall short in this low scoring match. Bengaluru beat Paltans 24-20.
Sep 10, 2017 8:57 pm (IST)
Ajay Kumar's day goes from bad to worse as he once again ousted. While Deepak Hooda to fails to do the damage as he bites the dust. Paltans' Sandeep Narwal also goes down during his raid. Bengaluru lead 23-17 with just three minutes to go.
Sep 10, 2017 8:53 pm (IST)
The match seems to have broken into life in the final few minutes as both teams are registering rouch points at will. Following Ajay Kumar's brilliant raid, Deepa Hood returns the favour to to keep his team withing touching distance. Bengaluru lead 20-15 with 5 minutes to go.
Sep 10, 2017 8:48 pm (IST)
Rohit Kumar has brought his A game out in the second half as he wins another bonus point. Rajesh Mondal is once again brough down crashing by the Bulls. And finally Deepak Hooda wins a touch point for Paltans in the second half. Bengaluru lead 19-14.
Sep 10, 2017 8:42 pm (IST)
Suresh Kumar is taken out by the Bengaluru defenders and it is also an all-out and the Bulls win three points. However, Suresh managed to win a bonus point before getting caught. Bengaluru lead 17-13. There have been too many empty raids from both the teams in this match so these points are very crucial.
Sep 10, 2017 8:41 pm (IST)
Bengaluru's Ajay Kumar is taken out once again while Umesh Mhatre too is caught during Paltans' raid. Rohit Kumar finally does something in the match as he wins a touch point as well as a bonus point and Bengaluru lead 14-12.
Sep 10, 2017 8:35 pm (IST)
The Sonepat leg has been full of points but this match has been entirely opposite to far. Deepak Hooda is taken down by the defenders and then Bengaluru's Sunil Jaipal also bites the dust. Paltans lead 11-9 in the early stages of the second half.
Sep 10, 2017 8:25 pm (IST)
Half-time: Ajay Kumar is once again taken out and the Bulls seem to be struggling with their raiders. And then in his do or die raid for Paltans, Umesh Mhatre is also tackled hard on the ground. Rohit Kumar is once again taken out and he failed to win even a single point as Paltans lead 10-8 at half-time.
Sep 10, 2017 8:19 pm (IST)
In their do or die raid, Ajay Kumar wins a touch to give Bengaluru a one point lead. The Bull increase their lead as they bring down Rajesh Mondal during his raid. However, the Paltans are right back in it as they bring down Rohit Kumar and it is a super tackle as well. Umesh Mhatre wins a touch point for Paltans and they lead 8-7 with 4 minutes to go in the half.
Sep 10, 2017 8:15 pm (IST)
Rohit Kumar continues to go through a poor run as he is once again taken out. But Deepak Hooda is also caught by the Bengaluru defenders. The match is tied a 5-5 with 11 minutes played.
Sep 10, 2017 8:11 pm (IST)
Bengaluru raiders seem to low on confidence as Gurvinder Singh is the next one to get caught during his raid. First points on the board fro Bengaluru as their defenders bring down Rajesh Mondal and its a super tackle as well. Ajay Kumar is revived and he wins a touch point for Bengaluru. Monu is then taken out and Bengaluru have levelled the match at 4-4 with eight minutes gone in the first half.
Sep 10, 2017 8:08 pm (IST)
Both teams start the proceedings with their respective empty raids. Paltans draw the first blood of the day as they bring down raider Ajay Kumar. The Puneri defenders then tackle down Rohit Kumar as well. Rajesh Mondal wins a point in Paltans do or die raid to give his team 3-0 lead early on.
Sep 10, 2017 8:02 pm (IST)
Toss: Bengaluru Bulls have won the toss and they have opted for the right hand side of the court.
Sep 10, 2017 7:59 pm (IST)
The players are now coming out onto the court and the captains will soon make it in the middle for the toss.
Sep 10, 2017 7:51 pm (IST)
Bengaluru Bulls will be hoping to end their poor run in which they have lost six successive matches in the lead. While on the other hand, Puneri Paltans are on a roll and will look to make a hat-trick of wins in this match.
Sep 10, 2017 7:44 pm (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Bengaluru Bulls and Puneri Paltans. This is the third day of the Sonepat leg of the league and this is the first match of the night.