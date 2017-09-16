GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pro Kabaddi 2017, Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Highlights: As It Happened

News18.com | September 16, 2017, 10:27 PM IST
Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans through our live blog.
Sep 16, 2017 9:02 pm (IST)

Full-time: Ajay Kumar with a moment of brain fade as he lets the raid clock run down and concedes a point. The match ends in a 26-26 tie and the Bengaluru coach is lashing out at his raider after the final buzzer.

Sep 16, 2017 9:01 pm (IST)

In his do or die raid, Ajay Kumar wins a touch point to increase Bengaluru's raid. Elangeshwaran then wins a touch point for Titans to keep them in the hunt. Rohit Kumar is taken out by the Titans and he concedes two points. Rohit Chaudhuri then wins a touch point to continue Titans good runs in the final minutes. Bengaluru lead 26-25.

Sep 16, 2017 8:50 pm (IST)

Rohit Kumar is then taken out by the Titans and Begaluru defenders then return the favour by bringing down Nilesh Salunkhe. Sunil Jaipal is also taken out by the Titans and they are crawling back into the match. Bengaluru lead 25-21 with seven minutes to go.

Sep 16, 2017 8:46 pm (IST)

A flurry of raids with Rohit Kumar winning touch points off his back to back raids. While Nilesh Salukhe wins a touch point for the Titans. Following an empty raid, Rahul Chaudhuri wins a touch point for his team. Ajay Kumar then successfully raid and Bengaluru leads 22-16.

Sep 16, 2017 8:24 pm (IST)

Half-time: Rahul Chaudhuri wins two back to back touch point while Rohit Kumar wins a point for Bengaluru as they head into the break with a 15-12 lead in the first half.

Sep 16, 2017 8:19 pm (IST)

Nilesh Salunkhe is taken out by the Bengaluru defenders. Sunil Jaipal then wins a touch point while the Bengaluru defenders then oust Rahul Chaudhuri to level the match. Rohit Kumar then wins a touch point to take Bengaluru into the lead. Elangeshwaran then is taken out and he was the last Titan player on the court and they are all-out. Bengaluru lead 14-10.

Sep 16, 2017 8:13 pm (IST)

Maghsoudlou is taken out by the Bengaluru defenders very easily. While Rohit Kumar is also ousted during his next raid. Rahul Chaudhuri continues his hot streak and wins another touch point. Titans lead 8-6 with 11 minutes gone in the first half.

Sep 16, 2017 8:11 pm (IST)

Nilesh Salunkhe is then taken out by the Bengaluru defenders. Rohit Kumar then completes his 300 raid points in the PKL by winning a touch point. Rahul Chaudhuri then wins a touch point for Titans. Rohit Kumar is then taken out by the Titans defenders and the match is tied at 5-5 with six minutes gone.

Sep 16, 2017 8:06 pm (IST)

Rahul Chaudhuri starts the proceedings with an empty raid. But Rohit Kumar wins a touch point in his first raid to give Bengaluru the lead. In his do or die raid, Rahul wins a touch point to open Titans' account. Following Rohit Kumar's empty raid, the Bengaluru defenders tries to hold Rahul but he evades them and wins another point. Ajay Kumar then ousts two defenders and Bengaluru lead 3-2.

Sep 16, 2017 8:01 pm (IST)

TOSS: Bengaluru Bulls have won the toss and they have opted for the left hand side of the court.

Sep 16, 2017 8:00 pm (IST)

The players are coming out onto the court and the captains are also making their way into the middle for the toss.

Sep 16, 2017 7:47 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans through our live blog.

