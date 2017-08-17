Pro Kabaddi 2017: Dabang Delhi Edge Tamil Thalaivas 30-29

Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Dabang Delhi and Tamil Thalaivas through our live blog.



Preview



Dabang Delhi will take on Tamil Thaliavas in the match 32 of the season in Ahmedabad.



Both teams will look to get back to winning ways after failing to win full points in their respective last matches.



Dabang Delhi lost to Gujarat Fortunegiants 29-25 the last time they took to the court while Tamil Thalaivas were held to a tie against Haryana Steelers.



Aug 17, 2017 9:46 pm (IST) Half-time: Bengal has gifted two back to back points to Gujarat during the hosts raid. First Rohit Gulia and and now Sachin. Gujarat trail by 10-14.

Aug 17, 2017 9:44 pm (IST) With just two defenders left in the opposition, Maninder Singh comes back with a successful raid. Then, Mahendra Rajput is cleanly tackled by the Bengal defenders and that has resulted in an all-out. Bengal lead 13-8.

Aug 17, 2017 9:41 pm (IST) Deepak Narwal with a successful raid for Bengal and they go into the lead now. While Sukehs Hegde is sent packing by the Bengal defenders and they now lead 9-7.

Aug 17, 2017 9:37 pm (IST) Skipper Sukesh Hegde gives the defender a miss and he wins a point for his team during his raid to give Gujarat a one-point lead.

Aug 17, 2017 9:36 pm (IST) Bengal has hit back into the match strongly as they level the match at 6-6. Jan Kung Lee with a successful raid point.

Aug 17, 2017 9:35 pm (IST) Gujarat streak comes to an end as Rohit Gulia is taken out by the Bengal defenders who now trail by just one point.

Aug 17, 2017 9:34 pm (IST) A brilliant two point raid from Sachin and that has extended their lead to 6-4. There is no stopping Sachin at the moment as he is winning points at will for Gujarat.

Aug 17, 2017 9:30 pm (IST) Gujarat go into the lead for the first time in the match as Sachin comes up with yet another raid point in this early part of the match.

Aug 17, 2017 9:30 pm (IST) Sachin finally wins a point for the hosts are a long wait as he wins a point during his raid. While during defence, they get rid of Deepak Narwal and that gives them another point which level the match at 3-3.

Aug 17, 2017 9:27 pm (IST) Deepak Narwal with a faint touch during his raid and that gives Bengal the lead. And the away side extend their lead by ousting Sukesh during his raid. Bengal lead Gujarat 3-1.

Aug 17, 2017 9:27 pm (IST) Both teams start well as Maninder Singh and Sukesh Hegde start the proceedings with one raid points each for their teams.

Aug 17, 2017 9:25 pm (IST) TOSS: Bengal Warriors have won the toss and they have opted for the right hand side of the court.

Aug 17, 2017 9:23 pm (IST) The players are now coming out onto the court and the skippers are making their way into the middle for the toss.

Aug 17, 2017 9:11 pm (IST) Gujarat have been on stunning winning streak as they have won their last five matches in the league. While on the other hand, Bengal were crushed 17-34 by Puneri Paltan in their last league match.

Aug 17, 2017 9:11 pm (IST) Home favourites Gujarat Fortunegiants will take on Bengal Warriors in the last match of the Ahmedabad leg of the competition.

Aug 17, 2017 9:07 pm (IST) Game Over: Delhi won the match in the dying seconds of the half as Meraj Sheikh's brilliance won them the game. Tamil Thalaivas will be disappointed. Delhi win 30-29.

Aug 17, 2017 9:05 pm (IST) Meraj Sheikh may have won the match for Delhi. A super raid in the dying seconds of the match has given three points to Delhi and they now lead 30-28.

Aug 17, 2017 9:02 pm (IST) Prapanjan is taken out of the court by the Delhi defenders and the Dabangs are now just one point behind the Thalaivas.

Aug 17, 2017 9:01 pm (IST) Meraj Sheikh pulls one point for Delhi as he wins a raid point. With just 2 minutes to go into the match, Thalaivas have a 2 point lead in the match.

Aug 17, 2017 8:55 pm (IST) Maghsodlou is keeping Delhi in the game as he wins another raid poin to cut Thalaivas' lead to 23-25.

Aug 17, 2017 8:55 pm (IST) Ajay Thakur wins two point and that has extended the Yellow team's lead to 27-23. The umpires have given one point but Thakur challenged it as he knew he had touched two defenders. TV replays showed that he was right.

Aug 17, 2017 8:50 pm (IST) But Thalaivas have hit back strongly to win four points in quick succession. First, Ajay Thakur wins a raid point and then a a super tackle from the defenders on Maghsodlou which has resulted in an all-out. Thalaivas lead 25-22.

Aug 17, 2017 8:48 pm (IST) Magsodlou with a super raid and that has helped Dabang Delhi levelling the match at 21-21. This was the moment of magic that Delhi were looking for and it was been provided by their star raider.

Aug 17, 2017 8:41 pm (IST) It was a do-or-tie raid for Meraj and he falters in it as he easily ousted by the Thaliava defenders. While during the raid Ajay Thakur wins a point after Delhi defenders fail to make the most of the super tackle situation. Thalaivas lead 19-16.

Aug 17, 2017 8:38 pm (IST) Maghsodlou with a statement making tackle as he single-handely stops Lee from winning a raid point and throws him out of the court. Delhi trail by just one point now.

Aug 17, 2017 8:38 pm (IST) Delhi is on the back foot now as the Thalaivas have taken a 17-13 lead in the match. Baliyan is easily caught by the defenders during his raid and Delhi is struggling to win points at the moment.

Aug 17, 2017 8:33 pm (IST) Ayay Thakur then win another point during the raid and that extends the Thalaiva's lead to 15-12. They have hit the ground running in the second half.

Aug 17, 2017 8:32 pm (IST) Sriram went a bit too far inside the oppositions' half and when he was looking to get back he was crowded out by the defenders. Sriram tried to sneak underneath the defenders but was caught by them. Two points for Thalaivas as it was super tackle who now lead 14-12.

Aug 17, 2017 8:23 pm (IST) Half-time: Super tackle by Pratap and skipper Ajay Thakur is a happy man as Pratap has won two points for his team. Meraj Sheikh is ousted out of the court and the match is locked at 12-12 at half time.