Pro Kabaddi 2017: Dabang Delhi Hold Bengal Warriors to a Tie

Dabang Delhi scored four points in the last couple of minutes as their encounter with Bengal Warriors ended in a 31-31 tie. In an evenly contested Inter Challenge Week match of Pro Kabaddi League, Bengal Warriors would be disappointed to have not won the match. Maninder Singh scored 13 points as he continued his excellent run in the season. For Dabang Delhi, AnandPatil scored nine raid points whereas Rohit Baliyan contributed seven points.Dabang Delhi made the brighter start as they led 3-0 after three minutes. Maninder Singh made a successful raid in the fourth minute as Bengal Warriors trailed 2-3. Dabang Delhi led 5-3 after eight minutes as Bengal struggled to score raid points.Maninder Singh scored with another raid as Bengal Warriors leveled the match at 5-5 after 10 minutes. Both teams traded couple of points in the next few minutes as it was 8-8 after 15 minutes. Bengal Warriors inflicted an all out in the 17th minute to lead 12-10. MerajSheykh scored his second raid point in the 20th minute as both team were tied at 12-12 at the end of the first half.Bengal Warriors began the second half strongly as they scored four points in four minutes to lead 16-13 in the 24th minute. Maninder Singh scored with a raid point as Bengal Warriors inflicted an all out in the 25th minute to lead 21-13. Dabang Delhi were struggling to get points on board. Dabang Delhi scored three points in five minutes they trailed 17-24 after 30 minutes.Dabang Delhi inflicted an all out in the 31st minute as they trailed 20-25. MerajSheykh came up with a raid in the 33rd minute as they trailed 24-26. RohitBalliyan made a successful raid in the 36th minute as Dabang Delhi trailed 27-29. Bengal Warriors scored a tackle point in the 37th minute to lead 30-27. AnandPatil scored with a raid point as Dabang Delhi trailed 30-31 in the 40th minute. Dabang Delhi scored four points in the last two minutes to tie the match at 31-31.