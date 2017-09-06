Pro Kabaddi 2017: Dabang Delhi Outclass Bengaluru Bulls 38-30

Dabang Delhi produced a terrific second half comeback to beat Bengaluru Bulls in the Inter Zone Challenge Week of Pro Kabaddi League. Meraj Sheykh scored 14 points for Dabang Delhi to lead his team to victory. Rohit Kumar scored 12 points for Bengaluru Bulls asDabang Delhi are now bottom of the table with 24 points from nine matches in Zone A. Bengaluru Bulls are fourth with 23points from 11 matches in Zone B.Dabang Delhi were quick off the blocks as Meraj Sheykh scored a raid point to give them 3-1 lead after three minutes. Abolfazl made another successful raid as Dabang Delhi led 5-1 after five minutes. Bengaluru Bulls struggled to score points initially as Sunil Jaipal scored their second point in the seventh minute.Bengaluru Bulls defence sprang into action as they sent Meraj Sheykh and Abolfazl to trail 5-6 in the eighth minute. Rohit Kumar made a successful raid in the 10th minute as Bengaluru Bulls led 8-7. The onslaught from the Bulls continued as they inflicted an all out in the 12th minute to lead 13-7.Abolfazl scored two raid points in the next three minutes as Dabang Delhi trailed 11-15 after 15 minutes. Rohit Kumar was the man of the first half for Bengaluru Bulls as he scored with another two-point raid to give Bengaluru Bulls 17-11 lead. It was a strong recovery from Bengaluru Bulls as they led 18-12 at the end of the first half.Dabang Delhi began the second half strongly and scored three points in two minutes as they trailed 15-18. Ajay Kumar scored with a two-point raid in the 23rd minute as Bengaluru Bulls led 20-15. Meraj Sheykh made a successful raid as Dabang Delhi inflicted an all out in the 27th minute to level the match at 23-23.Dabang Delhi were relentless in the last 10 minutes as they inflicted another all out in 34th minute to lead 33-25. Rohit Kumar had a quiet second half for Bengaluru Bulls and the defence couldn’t handle Meraj Sheykh. Meraj Sheykh revived Dabang Delhi in the second half with crucial raids as they won 38-30.