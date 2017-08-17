Pro Kabaddi 2017, Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas: As It Happened

Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Dabang Delhi and Tamil Thalaivas through our live blog.



Preview



Dabang Delhi will take on Tamil Thaliavas in the match 32 of the season in Ahmedabad.



Both teams will look to get back to winning ways after failing to win full points in their respective last matches.



Dabang Delhi lost to Gujarat Fortunegiants 29-25 the last time they took to the court while Tamil Thalaivas were held to a tie against Haryana Steelers.



Aug 17, 2017 10:25 pm (IST) Full-time: Deepak Narwal wins a point during his raid and that has resulted in yet another tie in this season. Match tied at 26-26.

Aug 17, 2017 10:22 pm (IST) Deepak Narwal with a two point raid to say that the match isn't over yet. Bengal now trail by just one point with one minute to go.

Aug 17, 2017 10:20 pm (IST) Massive massive raid by Mahendra Rajput as he affects an all-out. Five Bengal defenders tried to get hold of Rajput but he somehow managed to touch the line. Five points to the hosts and Gujarat lead 26-23.

Aug 17, 2017 10:15 pm (IST) Rajput with a stunning raid point as only one player is left in the Bengal court. Gujarat lead by 21-20.

Aug 17, 2017 10:15 pm (IST) Gujarat defenders with a brain fade moment as they try to grab Bhupendar but he takes him along with him to the line. Stunning three point raid and Bengal is back in lead at 23-21.

Aug 17, 2017 10:12 pm (IST) Mahendra Rajput raids successfully and that level the match for Gujarat. What a stunning charge by the hosts as at one point they were trailing by six points.

Aug 17, 2017 10:11 pm (IST) Afzal with a stunning block as he stops Bengal's Maninder Singh quite firmly. Gujarat now trail by just one point.

Aug 17, 2017 10:06 pm (IST) Deepak Narwal extends Bengal's lead with his fourth raid point of the evening, but that is soon cut down by Sukesh who wins a raid point of his own. Bengal's Maninder's empty raid is answered by Sachin who wins a point for his team. Gujarat now trail by just 2 points.

Aug 17, 2017 10:02 pm (IST) Sukesh Hegde with a stunning two point raid and that has brought Gujarat right back into the game. One point for successful raid and the other for a going over the black line. Gujarat now trail by 15-18.

Aug 17, 2017 10:01 pm (IST) The Gujarat defenders now bring Maninder Singh to the ground and that has given them another point. Gujarat now trail by just four points.

Aug 17, 2017 10:01 pm (IST) Sachin is now thrown out of the court by the Bengal defenders and they extend their lead to 18-13.

Aug 17, 2017 10:00 pm (IST) Sukesh with another raid point. And he reviewed the decision as he felt that his leg was over the black line. But replays showed that it wasn't the case and just one point for Gujarat.

Aug 17, 2017 9:57 pm (IST) Sukesh cuts Bengal's lead down with a raid point but Kun Lee hits back with a raid point of his own and Bengal now lead by 17-11.

Aug 17, 2017 9:55 pm (IST) Maninder Singh starts the proceedings where he left in the first half as he starts with a successful raid and extends Bengal's lead. Sachin then an unsuccessful raid and that means Gujarat trail by 10-16.

Aug 17, 2017 9:46 pm (IST) Half-time: Bengal has gifted two back to back points to Gujarat during the hosts raid. First Rohit Gulia and and now Sachin. Gujarat trail by 10-14.

Aug 17, 2017 9:44 pm (IST) With just two defenders left in the opposition, Maninder Singh comes back with a successful raid. Then, Mahendra Rajput is cleanly tackled by the Bengal defenders and that has resulted in an all-out. Bengal lead 13-8.

Aug 17, 2017 9:41 pm (IST) Deepak Narwal with a successful raid for Bengal and they go into the lead now. While Sukehs Hegde is sent packing by the Bengal defenders and they now lead 9-7.

Aug 17, 2017 9:37 pm (IST) Skipper Sukesh Hegde gives the defender a miss and he wins a point for his team during his raid to give Gujarat a one-point lead.

Aug 17, 2017 9:36 pm (IST) Bengal has hit back into the match strongly as they level the match at 6-6. Jan Kung Lee with a successful raid point.

Aug 17, 2017 9:35 pm (IST) Gujarat streak comes to an end as Rohit Gulia is taken out by the Bengal defenders who now trail by just one point.

Aug 17, 2017 9:34 pm (IST) A brilliant two point raid from Sachin and that has extended their lead to 6-4. There is no stopping Sachin at the moment as he is winning points at will for Gujarat.

Aug 17, 2017 9:30 pm (IST) Gujarat go into the lead for the first time in the match as Sachin comes up with yet another raid point in this early part of the match.

Aug 17, 2017 9:30 pm (IST) Sachin finally wins a point for the hosts are a long wait as he wins a point during his raid. While during defence, they get rid of Deepak Narwal and that gives them another point which level the match at 3-3.

Aug 17, 2017 9:27 pm (IST) Deepak Narwal with a faint touch during his raid and that gives Bengal the lead. And the away side extend their lead by ousting Sukesh during his raid. Bengal lead Gujarat 3-1.

Aug 17, 2017 9:27 pm (IST) Both teams start well as Maninder Singh and Sukesh Hegde start the proceedings with one raid points each for their teams.

Aug 17, 2017 9:25 pm (IST) TOSS: Bengal Warriors have won the toss and they have opted for the right hand side of the court.

Aug 17, 2017 9:23 pm (IST) The players are now coming out onto the court and the skippers are making their way into the middle for the toss.

Aug 17, 2017 9:11 pm (IST) Gujarat have been on stunning winning streak as they have won their last five matches in the league. While on the other hand, Bengal were crushed 17-34 by Puneri Paltan in their last league match.

Aug 17, 2017 9:11 pm (IST) Home favourites Gujarat Fortunegiants will take on Bengal Warriors in the last match of the Ahmedabad leg of the competition.