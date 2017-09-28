Pro Kabaddi 2017, Dabang Delhi Vs Telugu Titans Highlights: As It Happened

Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Dabang Delhi and Telugu Titans through our live blog.



Preview: Both Dabang Delhi and Telugu Titans have disappointed this season. They have bleak chances of making it to the quarters. Delhi had won their previous match, so would fancy their chances winning.



Having said that, Telugu Titans have shown sparks of brilliance in patches. Very necessary for them to give it their best today. Rahul Choudhari needs to come good here.

Sep 28, 2017 10:22 pm (IST) Full-time: That's it. Telugu Titans have registered a convincing 44-22 win here. Need to win rest of their matches to be in the play-offs now.

Sep 28, 2017 10:08 pm (IST) Titans are taking it easy as of now. And it's working too. Rahul enters Delhi's court easily and scores a point. They lead 26-19.

Sep 28, 2017 9:59 pm (IST) It's a series of empty raids from Rahul and Nilesh. The lead is shrinking for the Titans. It's 22-17.

Sep 28, 2017 9:47 pm (IST) Half-time: Two Iranians are trying their best to give a fight to Titans. But the lead is increasing with each passing minute for the Titans. It's 20-12.

Sep 28, 2017 9:37 pm (IST) An all-out comes from Titans. Rohit Baliyan and other raiders are trying hard for Delhi. Titans lead 14-9.

Sep 28, 2017 9:30 pm (IST) Rahul and Nilesh give the kind of start that Titans were looking for. Get five quick points, to go with three from Delhi. It's 5-3 in favour of Titans.