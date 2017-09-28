GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Pro Kabaddi 2017, Dabang Delhi Vs Telugu Titans Highlights: As It Happened

News18.com | September 28, 2017, 10:27 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype
Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Dabang Delhi and Telugu Titans through our live blog.

Preview: Both Dabang Delhi and Telugu Titans have disappointed this season. They have bleak chances of making it to the quarters. Delhi had won their previous match, so would fancy their chances winning.

Having said that, Telugu Titans have shown sparks of brilliance in patches. Very necessary for them to give it their best today. Rahul Choudhari needs to come good here.
Sep 28, 2017 10:22 pm (IST)

Full-time: That's it. Telugu Titans have registered a convincing 44-22 win here. Need to win rest of their matches to be in the play-offs now.

Sep 28, 2017 10:08 pm (IST)

Titans are taking it easy as of now. And it's working too. Rahul enters Delhi's court easily and scores a point. They lead 26-19.

Sep 28, 2017 9:59 pm (IST)

It's a series of empty raids from Rahul and Nilesh. The lead is shrinking for the Titans. It's 22-17.

Sep 28, 2017 9:47 pm (IST)

Half-time: Two Iranians are trying their best to give a fight to Titans. But the lead is increasing with each passing minute for the Titans. It's 20-12.

Sep 28, 2017 9:37 pm (IST)

An all-out comes from Titans. Rohit Baliyan and other raiders are trying hard for Delhi. Titans lead 14-9. 

Sep 28, 2017 9:30 pm (IST)

Rahul and Nilesh give the kind of start that Titans were looking for. Get five quick points, to go with three from Delhi. It's 5-3 in favour of Titans.

Sep 28, 2017 9:23 pm (IST)

So the players are out on the mat here. It's a match between equals. Let's wait and see what happens during the course of the match.

  • 28 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India
    AUS vs IND
    334/5
    50.0 overs
    		 313/8
    50.0 overs
    Australia beat India by 21 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 27 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England
    WI vs ENG
    356/5
    50.0 overs
    		 258/5
    35.1 overs
    England beat West Indies by 6 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 24 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England
    ENG vs WI
    369/9
    50.0 overs
    		 245/10
    39.1 overs
    England beat West Indies by 124 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 24 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India
    AUS vs IND
    293/6
    50.0 overs
    		 294/5
    47.5 overs
    India beat Australia by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England
    ENG vs WI
    21/0
    2.2 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Match Abandoned
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES