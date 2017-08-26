Pro Kabaddi 2017: Goyat Stars as Patna Pirates Crush Tamil Thalaivas

Monu Goyat scored 11 points as the raider inspired Patna Pirates to a crushing 35-24 win over Tamil Thalaivas in a Zone B contest of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) here on Saturday.Patna Pirates now have 27 points after seven matches and are second in the zone, while sixth-placed Tamil Thalaivas crashed to their fourth defeat of the season and have 14 points after seven matches.Both teams scored tackle points in three minutes to tie the game at 1-1. Ajay Thakur scored first raid point for the Thalaivas in the fourth minute as they led 3-1. Patna raiders were struggling in the first minutes and couldn't score a point as they trailed 2-5.Even the Tamil raiders couldn't get going and scored just one point to lead 7-4 in the 13th minute.Patna forced a super tackle in the 14th minute as they trailed 6-8. Vinod Kumar scored Patna's first raid point in the 16th minute as they levelled the game at 8-8.Pardeep Narwal scored his first point of the match in the 19th minute as Patna Pirates led 11-8 and reduced Thalaivas to just one man. Patna inflicted an all out in the 20th minute and Pardeep followed it up with a two-point raid as they led 16-9 at half time.The second half began with both teams trading a few points as Patna led 18-12 after 26 minutes.Goyat scored with a two-point raid in the 27th minute to give Patna a 20-13 lead. Thalaivas scored three points in two minutes as they trailed 16-22 after 29 minutes.Goyat came up with a super raid in the 32nd minute as Patna inflicted an all out to lead 28-16. With less than five minutes to go Patna led 32-18 and were in complete control of the match.Afterwards, it became easy for Patna.