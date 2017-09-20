Pro Kabaddi 2017: Gujarat Fortunegiants Crush U Mumba 45-23

Gujarat Fortunegiants handed out a 45-23 thrashing to U Mumba in the Pro Kabaddi League season 5. Ranjit Chandran scores 11 raid points whereas Fazel Atrachali contributed six Tackle points to lead Gujarat to a comfortable victory.Gujarat Fortunegiants led 4-1 after four minutes as Sachin scored a raid point. U Mumba forced a super Tackle in the sixth minute to level the match at 5-5. U Mumba forced another super Tackle in the 9th minute to lead 8-7. A super raid in the 11th minute gave Gujarat 10-9 lead. Gujarat inflicted an all out in the 13th minute to lead 13-10.Sachin scored with a two-point raid in the 18th minute as Gujarat led 18-12. Another all out was inflicted in the 20th minute as they led 24-12 at the end of the first half.The second half saw Gujarat dominate the proceedings. Ranjit scored raid points with ease as U Mumba defence struggled to contain Gujarat raiders. Gujarat led 41-20 after 37 minutes. U Mumba were struggling to match Gujarat’s intensity throughout the match.Gujarat ran out comfortable winners as they wrapped the match at 45-23