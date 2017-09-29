Pro Kabaddi 2017: Gujarat Fortunegiants Edge Patna Pirates 30-29

Sep 29, 2017 9:29 pm (IST)

Patna draw the first blood by getting rid of Sachin during Gujarat's raid. Monu Goyat then doubles their lead by winning a touch point. Ranjit opens Gujarat's account by winning a touch point. Pardeep Narwal is then taken out by the Gujarat defenders. Sachin is once again taken down by the Patna defenders during his do or die raid. Vijay is caught by Gujarat defenders and the match is locked at 3-3 in opening stages of the first half.