Pro Kabaddi 2017: Gujarat Fortunegiants Edge Patna Pirates 30-29

Rohit Gulia is finally taken out by the Patna defenders. But Monu Goyat cannot shake off his bad form and he is once again caught by the defenders. Following Vijay's empty raid, Sachin is brought down by the defenders. Ranjit then takes out two players and also wins a bonus point. Gujarat lead 26-14.
Pardeep Narwal gets third time lucky as he finally wins a touch point. Ranjit then wins a touch point for Gujarat. Monu Goyat then wins a touch point during his do or die raid. Pardeep Narwal also wins a touch point in his do or die raid for Patna. Sachin is taken down by Patna defenders. Super tackle on Monu Goyat and Gujarat win two points. Patna lead 11-10.
Ranjit is once again caught during Gujarat raid and he concedes a point. Monu wins a touch point for Patna after that. Padeep Narwal is taken down for the second time in as many games. Monu Goyat then wins a touch point for Patna. Mahendra Rajput also wins a point for Gujarat. Patna lead 7-5 with 8 mins gone in first half.
Patna draw the first blood by getting rid of Sachin during Gujarat's raid. Monu Goyat then doubles their lead by winning a touch point. Ranjit opens Gujarat's account by winning a touch point. Pardeep Narwal is then taken out by the Gujarat defenders. Sachin is once again taken down by the Patna defenders during his do or die raid. Vijay is caught by Gujarat defenders and the match is locked at 3-3 in opening stages of the first half.
28 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India AUS vs IND 334/550.0 overs 313/850.0 oversAustralia beat India by 21 runs
27 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England WI vs ENG 356/550.0 overs 258/535.1 oversEngland beat West Indies by 6 runs (D/L method)
24 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England ENG vs WI 369/950.0 overs 245/1039.1 oversEngland beat West Indies by 124 runs
24 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India AUS vs IND 293/650.0 overs 294/547.5 oversIndia beat Australia by 5 wickets
21 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England ENG vs WI 21/02.2 overs /oversMatch Abandoned