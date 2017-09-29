GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Pro Kabaddi 2017: Gujarat Fortunegiants Edge Patna Pirates 30-29

News18.com | September 29, 2017, 10:22 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype
Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Patna Pirates through our live blog.
Sep 29, 2017 10:22 pm (IST)

Full-time: Pardeep Kumar finally wins a touch point following the time out. Ranjit is the last man to be caught by the Patna defenders but it isnt enough as they fall short by one solitary point. Gujarat edge Patna 30-29.

Sep 29, 2017 10:16 pm (IST)

Vikas Jaglan is taken out by the Gujarat defenders after the time out. Super tackle on Pawan Sehrawat and Patna win another two points. Vinod Kumar wins a touch point during his raid for Patna. Patna are now just three points behind Gujarat with three mins to go.

Sep 29, 2017 10:11 pm (IST)

Super tackle on Rohit Gulia and he once again concedes two points. Patna's Vijay is then taken out during his raid. Super tackle on Sachin this time and Patna win another two points. The Pirates are slowling inching their way back into the match. Gujarat lead 29-24 with 5 mins left to be played.

Sep 29, 2017 10:08 pm (IST)

Ranjit wins another touch point after Pardeep's empty raid. Vijay then wins a touch point for Patna. Super tackle on Gulia and Patna win two points. Monu is then taken out in his do or die raid and Gujarat lead 28-19.

Sep 29, 2017 10:04 pm (IST)

Rohit Gulia is finally taken out by the Patna defenders. But Monu Goyat cannot shake off his bad form and he is once again caught by the defenders. Following Vijay's empty raid, Sachin is brought down by the defenders. Ranjit then takes out two players and also wins a bonus point. Gujarat lead 26-14.

Sep 29, 2017 10:00 pm (IST)

Rohit Gulia starts the second half in the same vein as the first, by winning a touch point. And following Vinod Kumar;s touch point, Gulia wins another touch point. Vijay is then taken out and Patna are all-out, conceding three points. Monu Goyat is then taken out and Gujarat lead 20-12.

Sep 29, 2017 9:46 pm (IST)

Half-time: Pardeep Narwal is taken down by the Gujarat defenders. And then Rohit Gulia takes Gujarat into the lead by winning a touch point. Jawahar Dagar is also taken out and Gujarat lead 13-11 at half-time.

Sep 29, 2017 9:42 pm (IST)

Pardeep Narwal gets third time lucky as he finally wins a touch point. Ranjit then wins a touch point for Gujarat. Monu Goyat then wins a touch point during his do or die raid. Pardeep Narwal also wins a touch point in his do or die raid for Patna. Sachin is taken down by Patna defenders. Super tackle on Monu Goyat and Gujarat win two points. Patna lead  11-10.

Sep 29, 2017 9:31 pm (IST)

Ranjit is once again caught during Gujarat raid and he concedes a point. Monu wins a touch point for Patna after that. Padeep Narwal is taken down for the second time in as many games. Monu Goyat then wins a touch point for Patna. Mahendra Rajput also wins a point for Gujarat. Patna lead 7-5 with 8 mins gone in first half.

Sep 29, 2017 9:29 pm (IST)

Patna draw the first blood by getting rid of Sachin during Gujarat's raid. Monu Goyat then doubles their lead by winning a touch point. Ranjit opens Gujarat's account by winning a touch point. Pardeep Narwal is then taken out by the Gujarat defenders. Sachin is once again taken down by the Patna defenders during his do or die raid. Vijay is caught by Gujarat defenders and the match is locked at 3-3 in opening stages of the first half.

Sep 29, 2017 9:27 pm (IST)

TOSS: Gujarat have won the toss and they have opted for the right hand side of the court against Patna.

Sep 29, 2017 9:14 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Pro Kabaddi league 2017 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Patna Pirates.

  • 28 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India
    AUS vs IND
    334/5
    50.0 overs
    		 313/8
    50.0 overs
    Australia beat India by 21 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 27 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England
    WI vs ENG
    356/5
    50.0 overs
    		 258/5
    35.1 overs
    England beat West Indies by 6 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 24 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England
    ENG vs WI
    369/9
    50.0 overs
    		 245/10
    39.1 overs
    England beat West Indies by 124 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 24 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India
    AUS vs IND
    293/6
    50.0 overs
    		 294/5
    47.5 overs
    India beat Australia by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England
    ENG vs WI
    21/0
    2.2 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Match Abandoned
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES