Pro Kabaddi 2017: Gujarat Fortunegiants Edge Puneri Paltan 23-22

Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Puneri Paltan 23-22 in the top of the table clash in the Pro Kabaddi Season 5. In the final match of the league stage, Gujarat showed why they are top of the table as they fought back strongly to win the match.Mahendra Rajput made a critical raid in the dying seconds to win the match for Gujarat Fortunegiants. In a low-scoring affair, Sachin scored seven raid points for Gujarat whereas Sunil Kumar chipped in with seven tackle points. Neither team could inflict an all out throughout the match.Gujarat Fortunegiants finished the league stage as table toppers with 87 points from 22 matches. Puneri Paltan have 80 points from their 22 matches in Zone B.Gujarat Fortunegiants raced into a 3-1 lead as Sukesh Hegde and Sachin scored raid points. Puneri Paltan leveled the match at 3-3 as Deepak Niwas Hooda scored a raid point. Sachin scored two more raid points as Gujarat Fortunegiants led 5-3 in the fifth minute.It was a closely contested affair in the first half face as both teams continued to trade raid and tackle points. Puneri Paltan raiders were having a quiet game but their defence kept in the game. It was a battle between defence and offence as both teams went into the break tied at 11-11.The second half was very much like the first half as Gujarat Fortunegiants led 16-13 after 25 minutes. Puneri Paltan fought back and tied the match at 16-16 in the 31st minute.With less than five minutes to go, both teams were evenly matched and it was 17-17. Rinku Narwal got a high five for Puneri Paltan. Puneri Paltan edged forward in the 37th minute to lead 19-17. Gujarat Fortunegiants made a super tackle in the 39th minute as they trailed 19-20.Mahendra Rajput made a successful raid in the 40th minute as Gujarat leveled the match at 20-20. A tackle point gave Gujarat 21-20 lead in the last minute of the match. Puneri Paltan were awarded a technical point in the dying seconds as they tied it at 21-21. Mahendra Rajput made a crucial two-point raid right at the end to win the match for Gujarat Fortunegiants.