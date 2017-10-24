Pro Kabaddi 2017, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengal Warriors, Highlights: As It Happened
News18.com | October 24, 2017, 10:48 PM IST
Catch all the action from the qualifier of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Bengal Warriors on News18sports live blog.
Oct 24, 2017 9:01 pm (IST)
Full-time: Gujarat players are just wasting the time here. And with this raid they pocket the match, and a spot in the finals of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017. Gujarat win 42-17.
Oct 24, 2017 8:59 pm (IST)
After 10 minutes Bengal score a point. The defence gets this point. This takes the score to 42-17.
Oct 24, 2017 8:58 pm (IST)
And it's time for Rakesh Narwal to score a point. Gujarat are now just increasing their lead. Bengal have given up all hopes. It's 41-16.
Oct 24, 2017 8:57 pm (IST)
Sachin gets another raid point. That is followed by a tackle from the Gujarat side. They lead 40-16.
Oct 24, 2017 8:56 pm (IST)
Sachin gets a two point raid. That is the highest by any raider in this match. Then they get an allout. It's 38-16.
Oct 24, 2017 8:52 pm (IST)
This is another timeout by Bengal. They are trying to break the momentum of Gujarat, but they don't seem to be succeeding at anything they are doing.
Oct 24, 2017 8:51 pm (IST)
Just six minutes in the match left now. Deepak hasn't been allowed to move at all. This time Gujarat defenders grab him by his ankle. Sachin gets a successful raid too. It's 32-16.
Oct 24, 2017 8:48 pm (IST)
After a longish timeout, Mahendra has a lapse in concentration, as Bengal defence nabs him close to the line. It's 29-16.
Oct 24, 2017 8:45 pm (IST)
Now Gujarat inflict an allout on Bengal. The match gas slipped from Bengal's hands, and there is no coming back from here. It's 29-14.
Oct 24, 2017 8:44 pm (IST)
The next raid Mahendra gets two points. Maninder's mediocre outing continues. He is pulled by the Gujarat defence. Then Mahendra gets another raid point. It's 26-13 for Gujarat.
Oct 24, 2017 8:42 pm (IST)
Rakesh Narwal comes for a raid, and Mahendra takes a breather. Bhupender raids for Bengal, but it turns out to be empty. Scores static.
Oct 24, 2017 8:40 pm (IST)
Rajput has been doing a great job for Gujarat. In this low-scoring game, he has been very consistent. But Bengal pulls back a couple through super tackle. It's 22-13.
Oct 24, 2017 8:37 pm (IST)
Now Sachin gets a point for Gujarat. It's complete domination for them in the second half. It's 21-10.
Oct 24, 2017 8:36 pm (IST)
And Gujarat have changed the complexion of this match. They have taken a big lead, and Bengal raiders aren't doing enough. Jang Kun Lee gets caught. He has just one raid point. It's 20-10.
Oct 24, 2017 8:35 pm (IST)
Sachin starts with a successful raid. That means another point for Gujarat. That is followed by an unsuccessful one from Manider. It was a super tackle by Gujarat. It's 19-10.
Oct 24, 2017 8:26 pm (IST)
Half-time: This has been a low-scoring half till now. Fazel Atrachali pushes Manider out of the court, when he manages to get a touch. This is ordinary stuff from the Bengal man. It's 13-10.
Oct 24, 2017 8:24 pm (IST)
And Rajput gets a point with a flying kick. He has suddenly picked up his game. On the other hand Maninder has had a quiet night till now. It's 12-10.
Oct 24, 2017 8:22 pm (IST)
We are nearing the end of first half of the match, and we haven't seen Sukesh Hedge yet. Deepak gets another point. It's 11-10.
Oct 24, 2017 8:21 pm (IST)
Bengal get a point after seven minutes. That comes through Deepak Narwal's raid. And they follow it up with a super tackle. So that's three points for them. It's 11-9.
Oct 24, 2017 8:19 pm (IST)
Jang Kun Lee tries to enter from the left flank, but is caught immediately by the Gujarat defenders. It's 11-6. Gujarat is slowly starting to make a move now.
Oct 24, 2017 8:17 pm (IST)
Rajput gets another unsuccessful raid. It's been a mixed bag for him tonight. It's 9-6 for Gujarat. Nothing much to separate between the two.
Oct 24, 2017 8:15 pm (IST)
Bengal captain doesn't look happy about a point by Mahender. He calls for a TV review. But Gujarat get the point. It's 8-6.
Oct 24, 2017 8:13 pm (IST)
Rakesh Narwal comes gingerly and steals a point. Then he follows it up with an unsuccessful one. It's 7-6 for Gujarat.
Oct 24, 2017 8:12 pm (IST)
After confusion over the line touch by Manider, he is awarded a single point for his raid. It's 6-5.
Oct 24, 2017 8:09 pm (IST)
In a do-or-die raid Sachin jumps over the defender to get two points. Following that, Jang too gets a toe touch, that brings the score to 6-4. Gujarat in the lead currently.
Oct 24, 2017 8:08 pm (IST)
Deepak to Bengal's rescue. He is keeping the competition neck-to-neck. Gets another point. It's 4-3.
Oct 24, 2017 8:06 pm (IST)
Jang Kun Lee gets an empty raid. Rajput gets another raid point. That makes it 4-2 for Gujarat.
Oct 24, 2017 8:05 pm (IST)
Sachin gets caught by the Bengal defence. Then Maninder opens his account to make it 3-2.
Oct 24, 2017 8:04 pm (IST)
Jang Kun Lee gets an empty raid. Then Mahendra Rajput gets a point. Gujarat has utilised these all-rounders to good use, whom the defenders don't know really well. And Deepak gets a point for Bengal. It's 2-2.
Oct 24, 2017 8:02 pm (IST)
Maninder Singh starts the proceedings with an empty raid. Rakesh Narwal gets the first points of the match through a bonus. It's 1-0 for Gujarat.