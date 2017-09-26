Pro Kabaddi 2017, Gujarat Fortunegiants Vs Tamil Thalaivas Highlights: As It Happened

New Delhi: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017, today's first match is between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Tamil Thalaivas.
PREVIEW: Iranian, Fazel Atrachali has been churning out consistent performances throughout the season. Similar would be expected from the Gujarat player. He performs well, it is a given that his team will come up with the goods too. Being second on the table, there are not many concerns for the team.
While Tamil Thalaivas, despite winning their previous match are languishing at the bottom. Skipper Ajay Thakur needs to lead from the front to challenge the Gujarat side.
