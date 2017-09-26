Pro Kabaddi 2017, Gujarat Fortunegiants Vs Tamil Thalaivas Highlights: As It Happened

New Delhi: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017, today's first match is between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Tamil Thalaivas.



PREVIEW: Iranian, Fazel Atrachali has been churning out consistent performances throughout the season. Similar would be expected from the Gujarat player. He performs well, it is a given that his team will come up with the goods too. Being second on the table, there are not many concerns for the team.



While Tamil Thalaivas, despite winning their previous match are languishing at the bottom. Skipper Ajay Thakur needs to lead from the front to challenge the Gujarat side.

Sep 26, 2017 9:05 pm (IST) Full-time: Gujarat mess this up completely. Ajay gets two touch points in the dying seconds of the match. They win 35-34. What an upset this is.

Sep 26, 2017 9:03 pm (IST) Though Thalaivas did pull back a few points through Gulia and Thakur, but it was too little, too late. Thakur in the next raid gets 3 points with a super raid that brings them really close to Gujarat. All s happening here suddenly. It's 34-32.

Sep 26, 2017 8:53 pm (IST) Under 5 minutes remaining in the match. Thalaivas have a mountain to climb. Ajay Thakur raids successfully before being given the green card. It's 32-23.

Sep 26, 2017 8:43 pm (IST) Dan Geon Lee comes in for Thalaivas. Let's see what the Korean can do in the last 10 minutes of the match. Gujarat lead 30-20.

Sep 26, 2017 8:40 pm (IST) Sachin, another Gujarat player gets a super raid. Takes three points. Chances of Thalaivas making a comeback in the match look bleak. It's 28-18.

Sep 26, 2017 8:31 pm (IST) Lot of discussions going on in the Thalaivas camp. Understandably so. The coach looks a worried man. They have a mountain to climb in the second half.

Sep 26, 2017 8:24 pm (IST) Half-time: Thakur and Paranjapan get two points for Thalaivas. Reduce their lead to seven points now. Gujarat lead 20-13.

Sep 26, 2017 8:18 pm (IST) Thalaivas raiders barring Thakur have been mediocre. That problem is showing. Too much pressure on just one man to handle. In the meantime, he gets a bonus point. It's 16-9 in favour of Gujarat.

Sep 26, 2017 8:14 pm (IST) Woah! Sukesh gets a super raid. Touches three defenders and gets three crucial points. It's early lead for Gujarat. 13-6.

Sep 26, 2017 8:12 pm (IST) Chandran and Sachin get two successful raids. Thalaivas defence being tested here. It's 8-6 in favour of Gujarat.

Sep 26, 2017 8:07 pm (IST) Good start for the Tamil Thalaivas. Ajay Thakur gets a point and with that completes his 400 raid points in PKL career. It's 5-4.