Pro Kabaddi 2017, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs U Mumba Highlights: As It Happened

Sep 20, 2017 8:19 pm (IST)

Sachin is taken out by the Mumba defenders and it is a super tackle as well and they win two points. Kuldeep Singh then extends Mumba's lead by winning a touch point in his next raid. But Ranjit takes out three Mumba defenders and Gujarat head into the lead now. While Anup Kumar is taken out and Gujarat is all-out and they concede three more points. Sachin then wins a raid point and Gujarat now lead 14-10 in a blink of an eye.