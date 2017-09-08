Pro Kabaddi 2017: Gujarat Rally Back to Hold UP to 30-30 Tie
News18.com | September 8, 2017, 10:21 PM IST
Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and UP Yodha through our live blog.
Sep 8, 2017 10:18 pm (IST)
Full-time: Mahendra Rajput is taken out during his raid and he could not take a bonus point. The match ends in 30-30 tie as Nitin Tomar didn't go for a point in the last raid of the match. Both the matches ended in tie tonight.
Sep 8, 2017 10:17 pm (IST)
UP now go into the lead the defenders catch hold of Ranjit. Nitin Tomar has now wasted almost full 30 second in his two raids as he winding the time down. But it proves to be costly as Fazal brings down Tomar in his do or die raid and wins two points courtesy of a super tackle. Gujarat now lead 30-29 with 39 seconds to go.
Sep 8, 2017 10:12 pm (IST)
Following the time out, Nitin Tomar wins two raid points to bring his team within one point of Gujarat. But Tomar wasn't satified with just two points and he reviewed it. Replays showed that he did touch three players and wins three points and levels the match for UP at 28-all.
Sep 8, 2017 10:08 pm (IST)
Rishank Devadiga is caught by the defenders and he concedes a point for UP. Sukesh then wins a touch point to increase Gujarat's lead. After a string of empty raids, UP Yodha take a time out. Gujarat lead 28-25 with 4 minutes to go in the second half.
Sep 8, 2017 10:00 pm (IST)
Gujarat have made a strong comeback into the match to take the lead against UP. In the last 10 minutes, Gujarat have scored 10 points, compare to UP's 4. Pawan Sherawat wins 2 touch points and 2 points for affecting the all-out. Gujarat lead 25-22.
Sep 8, 2017 9:55 pm (IST)
Fazal tried to get hold of Rishank in his do or die raid but the UP raider managed to avoid him and get into his own half to win a point. Gujarat's Ranjit finally wins a point in his do or die raid. UP lead 22-17.
Sep 8, 2017 9:53 pm (IST)
Nitin Tomar wins a touch point for UP Yodha right after the first half. Sukesh is then taken out by the UP defenders. Things go from bad to worse for Gujarat as they concede another tackle point. UP lead 21-16.
Sep 8, 2017 9:44 pm (IST)
Half-time: What a great comeback from Gujarat comeback in the dying second of the half as they curt down the lead to just two points. Gujarat defenders affect an all-out, with Abouzar leading the charge with an ankle hold. UP lead 18-16 at half-time.
Sep 8, 2017 9:44 pm (IST)
The first half action comes to a close with the score at 16-18! Settle down with some 🍿, for this Panga is long from being settled! #GUJvUP
UP keep on raking in the points as Gujarat are facing a lot of problems in having a foothold in this first half. UP have opened up a seven point lead with just two minutes to go in the half.
Sep 8, 2017 9:38 pm (IST)
Super tackle for UP Yodha as Ranjit is taken down during his raid. UP lead 15-9 with four minutes to go in the half. Gujarat seems to be stuggling in this first half.
Sep 8, 2017 9:37 pm (IST)
Mahendra Rajput wins a touch point and also a bonus point. But UP comeplete an all-out and win three point to extend their lead. Ranjit then wins another point courtesy of a toe touch. Gujarat then take down Rishank Devadiga to cut down UP lead.
Sep 8, 2017 9:30 pm (IST)
Surender comes in to score with a bonus point. Gujarat's Sachin is then taken out by UP's Jeeva. Surender then wins a touch point courtesy of a kick. Ranjit is then taken out by the UP defenders. Super raid from Rishank Devadiga as UP lead 9-3.
Sep 8, 2017 9:26 pm (IST)
Gujarat have started on the front foot in these opening stages of the match as they have taken a slender 2-1 lead with just under five minutes played in the half.
Sep 8, 2017 9:20 pm (IST)
TOSS: UP Yoddha have won the toss and they have opted for the left hand side of the court.
Sep 8, 2017 9:11 pm (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and UP Yodha. This is the second match of the first day of the Sonepat leg of the league.