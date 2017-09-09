Pro Kabaddi 2017: Haryana Steelers Beat Bengaluru Bulls 38-31
News18.com | September 9, 2017, 10:22 PM IST
Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi 2017 match between Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls through our live blog.
Sep 9, 2017 10:22 pm (IST)
Full-time: Hosts Haryana Steelers hold onto their lead and they beat Bengaluru Bulls 38-31 to win their first match at home this season.
Sep 9, 2017 10:16 pm (IST)
Ajay Kumar wins touch point for Bengaluru and Deepak Kumar does the same for Haryana to keep the lead intact. Ajay Kumar is fighting a lone battle as he manages to win another touch point to cut Haryana's lead. Haryana lead 37-29 with 3 mins to go.
Sep 9, 2017 10:11 pm (IST)
Super tackle from Bengaluru defenders on Prasanth Kumar and he concedes two points. Ajay Kumar then wins a touch point to cut down the Haryana lead further. Sunil Jaipal is taken out by the Haryana defenders and they lead 32-26 with five minutes to go.
Sep 9, 2017 10:07 pm (IST)
Deepak Kumar Dahiya wins a touch point and also a bonus point to extend Bengaluru's lead. Rohit Kumar ends his personal bad run and wins a point for Bengaluru. Prasanth Kumar then comes up with a super raid and wins four points for Haryana who now lead 31-23.
Sep 9, 2017 10:03 pm (IST)
Rohit Kumar's bad game continues as he is once again taken down. Prasanth Kumar is also caught during his raid. Sunil Jaipal wins a point during his raid to extend Bengaluru's lead. Ashish Kumar does the same and haryana lead 25-21 with 10 minutes left in the second half.
Sep 9, 2017 9:57 pm (IST)
Bengalur are running the risk of falling too much behind as Rohit Kumar first is brought down again by the Haryana defenders. Prasanth Kumar then wins a touch point. Ajay Kumar is also taken out by the Haryana defenders. Sunil Jaipal finally wins a touch point for Bengaluru in his raid. Haryana lead 24-18.
Sep 9, 2017 9:57 pm (IST)
Rohit Kumar starts the second half by getting caught by the Haryana defenders. Prasanth Kumar and Ajay Kumar are having a battle of their own as both raiders win two touch points back to back. Ajay Kumar is finally taken down Haryana defenders and its a super tackle as well. Haryana lead 21-17.
Sep 9, 2017 9:42 pm (IST)
Half-time: Rohit Kumar wins a touch point in his raid. And then Deepak Kumar Dahiya comes off the bench and straight away wins three points for his team courtesy of a super raid. But Rohit Kumar and Ajay Kumar win touch points in Bengaluru's two raids and they level the match at 14-14.
Sep 9, 2017 9:36 pm (IST)
Ajay Kumar wins a touch point and also a bonus point to take Bengaluru into the lead. But Prasanth Kumar comes up wtih a super raid and wins three points for his team. Rohit Kumar then wins a touch point to level the match. Sunil Jaipal wins a touch point for Bengaluru and the match is once again locked at 10-10.
Sep 9, 2017 9:29 pm (IST)
Prashanth Kumar wins a raid point for Haryana and then Ajay Kumar does the same for Bengaluru. Sunil Jaipal extends Bengaluru's lead with a stunning touch point. And then in his next raid, Sunil is taken out by the denfenders. The match is locked at 5-5 with 9 minutes gone in the first half.
Sep 9, 2017 9:25 pm (IST)
Both teams start off two empty raids each and the rut is broken by Prasanth Kumar who wins a touch point to get the ball rolling. Ajay Kumar then wins a touch point to level the point. Surejeet Singh is taken out by the Bengaluru defenders during his first raid. Rohit Kumar extends Bengaluru's lead by winning a touch point. Bengaluru lead 3-1 early in the first half.
Sep 9, 2017 9:21 pm (IST)
TOSS: Bengaluru Bulls win toss and they have opted for the right hand side of the court.
Sep 9, 2017 9:20 pm (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the second match of the second day of the Sonepat leg between Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls.