Pro Kabaddi 2017: Haryana Steelers Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 30-26

Half-time: Tushar Patil raids successfully and affects an all-out and wins three points for his team. Surjeet Singh is also taken out and Jaipur extend their lead. Super tackle on Surjeet Singh and Haryana win two points. Wazir Singh then wins a touch point to fightback for his Haryana. Nitin Rawal is taken out in the last raid of the half and both teams are locked at 12-12 at the break.
In his do or die raid, Tushar Patil is taken out by the defenders. Wazir Singh then wins a touch point to cut down the Jaipur lead. Ajit Singh wins a touch point to level the match for Jaipur. While their defenders then oust Wazir Singh to go ahead. Haryana defenders too level the match at 8-8 by getting rid of Nitin Rawal with a brilliant tackle.
Following Wazir Singh's empty raid, Tushar Patil levels the match by winning a touch point for Jaipur. Jaipur defenders then get rid of Surjeet Singh with a stunning tackle. Tushar Patil extends Jaipur's lead with a touch point. Wazir Singh finally ends the rut and wins a touch point for Haryana. Ashish then wins a touch point for Haryana and levels the match at 5-5.
Haryana's Wazir Singh starts the proceedings by winning a touch point on the first raid of the day itself. Jaipur defenders then get rid of Surjeet Singh to level the match. Following Manjeet Chillar empty raid, Wazir Singh wins his second touch point of the day. Pawan Kumar then wins a touch point in his do or die raid. But then he is caught by the Haryana defenders in his next raid. Haryana lead 3-2 in the first two mins.
21 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England ENG vs WI 21/02.2 overs /oversMatch Abandoned
21 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India IND vs AUS 252/1050.0 overs 202/1043.1 oversIndia beat Australia by 50 runs
19 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England WI vs ENG 204/942.0 overs 210/330.5 oversEngland beat West Indies by 7 wickets
17 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India IND vs AUS 281/750.0 overs 137/921.0 oversIndia beat Australia by 26 runs (D/L method)
16 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England WI vs ENG 176/920.0 overs 155/1019.3 oversWest Indies beat England by 21 runs