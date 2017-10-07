Pro Kabaddi 2017: Haryana Steelers Beat Telugu Titans 32-30

Haryana Steelers edged out Telugu Titans 32-30 in a thrilling encounter in the Pro Kabaddi Season 5. Wazir Singh’s critical raid in the 40th minute proved to be the difference as Telugu Titans are now in real danger of not making it to the super playoffs.Wazir Singh scored 12 points for Haryana Steelers. Rahul Chaudhari (11) and Nilesh Salunke 10) combined to score 21 points for Telugu Titans but just fell short in the end.Haryana Steelers are second in Zone A with 69 points from 20 matches. Telugu Titans are fourth in Zone B with 49 points from 21 matches.Haryana Steelers were the stronger team in the first half with Wazir Singh and Surjeet Singh in fine raiding form. The first all out of the match was inflicted in the 12th minute by Haryana Steelers to lead 13-6. Rahul Chaudhari scored his first raid point in the 13th minute as Telugu Titans trailed 8-13. Nilesh Salunke scored bulk of raid points for Telugu Titans in the first 10 minutes.The defence of both teams had a quiet first half as Haryana Steelers scored just one and Telugu Titans scored just two tackle points in the first 14 minutes. Nilesh Salunke got three more points with two raids for Telugu Titans in the 20th minute. Haryana Steelers went into the break leading 16-11.Both teams kept picking points in the first five minutes of the second half as Haryana Steelers led 19-14. Haryana Steelers maintained their lead for most of the second half as they led 24-18 in the 32nd minute. Haryana Steelers defence had a quiet game as they managed to score just one tackle point in 34 minutes.Nilesh Salunke scored a raid point in the 35th minute as Telugu Titans trailed 22-25. Telugu Titans leveled the match at 27-27 in the 36th minute as they inflicted an all out. Wazir Singh got another raid point for Haryana as they led 29-28 in the 38th minute. Rahul Chaudhari attained a super 10 in the 39th minute as Telugu Titans tied the match at 29-29. Wazir Singh got his 13th point of the match in the 40th minute to give Haryana Steelers 31-30 lead. Singh made another raid in the dying seconds as Haryana Steelers won 32-30.