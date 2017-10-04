Pro Kabaddi 2017: Haryana Steelers Beat U Mumba 41-30

PREVIEW: Pro Kabaddi completes 10 weeks of high octane action, and in today's penultimate game for the Chennai leg, U Mumba take on the Haryana Steelers in what promises to be an exciting game. A win for the Steelers will almost certainly confirm their spot in the next round, while a win for U Mumba will bring it level om points with the Steelers.

Oct 4, 2017 9:01 pm (IST) That's it, its all over. Haryana Steelers win this one 41-30. The match comes to a brilliant end!

Oct 4, 2017 8:56 pm (IST) Haryana Steelers reach 40 points now, and it ahs been a completely dominant performance from them. They are leading 40-29!

Oct 4, 2017 8:53 pm (IST) Haryana Steelers get an all-out now, surely they win this one now. Less than 4 points leftm and Haryana Steelers are leading 38-27..

Oct 4, 2017 8:52 pm (IST) Anup Kumar gets a bonus point, but Haryana respond with a raid point. Maintaining a seven point lead. Steelers leading 26-33.

Oct 4, 2017 8:49 pm (IST) Less than 8 minutes left, and still only a seven point deficit here. Haryana Steelers leading 30-23 at the moment.

Oct 4, 2017 8:44 pm (IST) Vikas Khandola seems to be in some pain here, the stretcher being called on, brilliant ankle hold by U Mumba but it seems to have hurt Vikas, who was just coming back from an injury.

Oct 4, 2017 8:42 pm (IST) U Mumba's coach discussing some final tactics here, they have 11 minutes left to get something from this game. Haryana Steelers leading 28-20 at the moment.

Oct 4, 2017 8:37 pm (IST) Close to 5 minutes gone in the first half, and Haryana Steelers are up 26-19, U Mumba will need to mount a memorable comeback to get back into this one

Oct 4, 2017 8:34 pm (IST) Anup Kumar with a brilliant raid again, comes away with two points, Steelers leading 25-19 now..

Oct 4, 2017 8:32 pm (IST) We start off the second half with a couple of empty raids before the Steelers get the first point of the half with fine defence. They lead 23-16 now.

Oct 4, 2017 8:24 pm (IST) What a great half of Kabaddi that has been, Haryana Steelers leading 22-16, but this game is far from over. U Mumba have bounced back in the past and will be looking to do just the same after the break!

Oct 4, 2017 8:20 pm (IST) Just when U Mumba were on the verge of knock out, Kuldeep Singh with a brilliant super raid. U Mumba reduce the deficit to two points. Haryana Steelers leading 15-13

Oct 4, 2017 8:18 pm (IST) Vikas with a great raid, gets two points and the topsy-turvy nature of the game continues. Haryana Steelers are up 12-10!

Oct 4, 2017 8:15 pm (IST) Anup Kumar with a brilliant super raid there, and U Mumba take the lead for the first time in the game. They are up 10-8 here!

Oct 4, 2017 8:10 pm (IST) Kashilinga gets two points with a brilliant raid, still 7-6 though, in favour of the Haryana Steelers.

Oct 4, 2017 8:06 pm (IST) U Mumba fight back with some great defence from Surinder Nada, we are level at 3-3 with 5 minutes gone.

Oct 4, 2017 8:04 pm (IST) Shrikant helps U Mumba get off the mark with a fine hand touch, 3-1 to Haryana Steelers still though.

Oct 4, 2017 8:01 pm (IST) Haryana Steelers get off the mark with a bonus point, and then follow it up with some brilliant defence. Steelers leading 2-0

Oct 4, 2017 7:56 pm (IST) Both sets of players are on the mat and we are just minutes away from action! Stay tuned

Oct 4, 2017 7:46 pm (IST) Rishank Devadiga along with Kashilinga Adake have been the in-form players for U Mumba in attack, meanwhile the defence with Surinder Singh and Joginder Narwal has looked impenetrable,

Oct 4, 2017 7:40 pm (IST) Both teams have played 18 matches each so far, with Steelers winning 9 and U Mumba winning 10 matches so far, both teams come into this game with some great form behind them and hence one can expect this to be a thrilling encounter!