Pro Kabaddi 2017: Haryana Steelers Crush Gujarat Fortunegiants 42-36

Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Haryana Steelers through our live blog.



Preview:



Gujarat Fortunegiants take on Haryana Steelers in the second day of the Kolkata leg of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 season. Gujarat have been in sublime form so far in this competition as they are on a seven match unbeaten run in the tournament.



While as for Haryana, they have won three, lost two and drawn two in the seven matches that they have played so far in the season. The Steelers will to end Gujarat's unbeaten run in the tournament and for that to happen, Mohit Chillar and Surinder Nada will be crucial for them.

Sep 2, 2017 9:02 pm (IST) Full-time: Haryana Steelers have completed a remarkable comeback to beat Gujarat Fortunegiants 42-36 and end their seven match unbeaten streak.

Sep 2, 2017 8:59 pm (IST) Wazir Singh for once fails to win a touch point and then Mahendra Rajput is too taken out by the Haryana defenders. The Steelers lead 38-34 with two minutes to go.

Sep 2, 2017 8:56 pm (IST) Mahendra Rajput wins a point for Gujarat via a touch point and in Haryana's next raid, Prasanth Kumar is taken out by the defenders. Gujarat now trail by just four points and there is hope for them after all.

Sep 2, 2017 8:54 pm (IST) Four more point for Harayana and this time it is Wazir Singh who takes out four defenders simultaneously. Stunning play from the Steelers raider and Haryana lead 35-30. Remarkable turnaround this from Haryana. Five minutes left to be played in second half.

Sep 2, 2017 8:52 pm (IST) Mahendra Rajput wins a touch point for Gujarat but Prasanth Kumar wins two point courtesy of a touch point and also going over the black line for a bonus. The match is now tied at 29-29 with 8 minutes to go.

Sep 2, 2017 8:51 pm (IST) A stunning play from Wazir Singh as he has brought Haryana right back into the match. Wazir takes out four Gujarat defenders and wins four points for his team. Gujarat lead 28-25 with nine minutes to go in the second half.

Sep 2, 2017 8:50 pm (IST) Gujarat's Mahendra Rajput comes in place of Fazel and straightaway he makes something happen. He takes out two defenders during his raid to give his side a 28-21 lead in the match.

Sep 2, 2017 8:45 pm (IST) After the time-out, Sukesh Hedge is taken out by the Haryana defenders and in their next raid, Prasanth Kumar wins a point for his team as Gujarat now lead by just six points in the match.

Sep 2, 2017 8:39 pm (IST) Haryana is making a comeback into the match after a string of brilliant plays. First, their defenders catch hold of Rohit Gulia and win two point courtesy of super raid. And then, Prasanth Kumar wins a touch point during his raid. Gujarat lead 26-19 now.

Sep 2, 2017 8:37 pm (IST) Sachin wins yet another point for Gujarta due to his fast movement. And during Haryana's raid, Mohit Chillar takes out two Gujarat defenders and wins two points for his team. Gujarat lead 26-16.

Sep 2, 2017 8:36 pm (IST) Sachin then wins his sixth touch point of the night and his first of the second half. Haryana's Wazir Singh goes too far into the Gujarat half and it easily taken down by the defenders. Gujarat lead 25-14.

Sep 2, 2017 8:35 pm (IST) Sachin starts the second half by getting caught by the Haryana defenders. Deepak Kumar does the same as he is caught by the Gujarat defenders. The Fortunegiants lead 21-14.

Sep 2, 2017 8:25 pm (IST) Half-time: Wazir Singh comes up with the goods as he wins three points for his team courtesy of a super raid. And in their do or die raid, Gujarat's Rohit Gulia wins a touch point. Gujarat's Sukesh Hegde then wins three points for his team via a super raid, and at half-time, Gujarat lead 20-13.

Sep 2, 2017 8:20 pm (IST) A super tackle by Haryana defenders on Rohit Gulia and he concedes two points. But Gujarat catch hold of Haryana raider Deepak Kumar to win a point. Sachin then raids successfully again and Gujarat extent their lead to 15-10.

Sep 2, 2017 8:16 pm (IST) Sachin once again wins a touch point for Gujarat and the defenders catch hold of Haryana raider Surjeet Singh to win another point. Then in their next raid, Prasanth Kumar is taken down by Gujarat and they lead 12-8.

Sep 2, 2017 8:15 pm (IST) The two team are relying on their raiders as neither of the two teams' defenders have affected a tackle so far. Sukesh Hegde and Sachin are winning points for Gujarat while Prasanth Kumar is setting the tone for Haryana. Gujarat lead 9-8 with 10 mins gone in first half.

Sep 2, 2017 8:10 pm (IST) Prasanth Kumar with a stunning two point raid. He wins a touch point and his leg also crossed the black line. Haryana now trail by just one point in the first half.

Sep 2, 2017 8:06 pm (IST) Sukesh Hegde finally opens his account with a brilliant toe touch to win the point. And after Haryana's Wazir Singh also wins a touch point for his team, Sachin wins back to back raid points for Gujarat. The Fourtunegiants lead 6-3 in the opening stages of the match and Sachin is shining brightly for them.

Sep 2, 2017 8:04 pm (IST) Sukesh Hegde draws blank in the first raid of the night but his teammate Sachin gives Gujarat an early lead in the first half with a touch point. Rohit Gulia wins the second touch point of the day for Gujarat. Haryana finally open their account in the do-or-die raid coutesy of Prasanth Kumar who wins a touch point. Gujarat lead 2-1.

Sep 2, 2017 8:01 pm (IST) Toss: Gujarat Fortunegiants have won the toss and they have opted for the left hand side of the court.

Sep 2, 2017 8:00 pm (IST) The players are now making their way out onto the court and the captains will soon converge in the middle of the court for the toss.

