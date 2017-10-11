Pro Kabaddi 2017: Haryana Steelers Thump Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-27

Haryana Steelers registered a comfortable 37-27 win over Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi Season 5. The defeat for Jaipur means that their hopes for qualifying for super playoffs are all but over. Haryana Steelers have made it to the super playoffs with the victory. Surender Nada had a terrific game in defence for Haryana as he scored eight tackle points.Jaipur Pink Panthers have 51 points from 20 matches and are fifth in Zone A. Haryana Steelers are second in Zone A with 74 points from 21 matches.Jaipur Pink Panthers made a strong start and led 5-3 after eight minutes. Haryana Steelers defence was a bit lackluster in the first 10 minutes as they scored just one tackle point. It was 5-5 after 10 minutes and both teams adopting a cautious strategy.Prashanth Kumar Rai scored a raid point in the 13th minute as Haryana Steelers trailed 7-8. A super raid in the 16th minute by Haryana Steelers gave them 10-9 lead. Jaipur Pink Panthers suffered an all out in the 19th minute as they trailed 12-16. Haryana Steelers were looking the better side as they led 16-12 at the end of the first half.Wazir Singh scored with a two-point raid in the 22nd minute to give Haryana Steelers 19-12 lead. Jaipur Pink Panthers trailed by five points in the 25th minute and mounted a comeback. NitinRawal scored a raid point in the 28th minute as Jaipur trailed 17-24 after 28 minutes. Jaipur made it a two-point game in the 32nd minute as they trailed 21-23.Haryana Steelers forced a super tackle in the 33rd minute to lead 25-21. Surender Nada attained a high five in the 34th minute to give Haryana 27-21 lead. Haryana Steelers inflicted an all out in the 36th minute to lead 33-21 and put the game beyond Jaipur Pink Panthers’ reach. The last couple of minutes were about Jaipur trying to reduce the defeat margin. Haryana Steelers won the match 37-27 in the end.