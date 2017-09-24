Pro Kabaddi 2017, Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi Highlights: As It Happened

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017, today's second match is between Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers
Sep 24, 2017 10:26 pm (IST)
Haryana Steelers come away with a comfortable win against Dabang Delhi. Score 42-24
Sep 24, 2017 10:26 pm (IST)
After yet another unsuccessful raid by Delhi. Haryana Steelers have taken the score to 42-24
Sep 24, 2017 10:24 pm (IST)
Excellent team wor by Haryana to keep Anand at bay again. After which David Mosambayi takes 2 points on his raid to make it 41-23 to the Steelers
Sep 24, 2017 10:21 pm (IST)
Prashanth is unable to complete his raid as Dabang Delhi take another point. Steelers still leading the way. Score 37-23. Too little too late by Delhi probably here
Sep 24, 2017 10:19 pm (IST)
Successful raid for Delhi here with Anand Patil. Steelers leading 37-22 with minutes left to play
Sep 24, 2017 10:16 pm (IST)
Bad day at the office for Meraj. He has only 3 raid points. Gets tackled again. Steelers lead 37-21
Sep 24, 2017 10:15 pm (IST)
Both Anand Patil and Deepak Kumar Dahiya make unsuccessful raids. Steelers lead 36-21
Sep 24, 2017 10:12 pm (IST)
Lot's of empty raids by Dabang Delhi has not helped their cause today. Less than 6 minutes to go.
Sep 24, 2017 10:07 pm (IST)
Meraj gets in a raid, before Dabang Delhi keep Prashanth at bay. Score 35-19 to Steelers
Sep 24, 2017 10:06 pm (IST)
With less than ten minutes to go, Prashanth adds a raid point for the Steelers, but Meraj Sheykh has got a point back for Delhi. Score 35-17 to Steelers.
Sep 24, 2017 10:05 pm (IST)
Delhi derail Deepak's raid to take a point before Anand Patil is tackled by Haryana. Score 34-16 to Steelers.
Sep 24, 2017 10:03 pm (IST)
Wazir Singh and Haryana Steelers not giving an inch to Dabang Delhi. Score 33-15
Sep 24, 2017 9:48 pm (IST)
Prashanth picks up yet another point for Haryana Steelers just before Half Time. Score 23-9 at the break
Sep 24, 2017 9:46 pm (IST)
After a few empty raids, Meraj Sheykh gets a point for Delhi. Still a long way off from Haryana with scores at 22-9
Sep 24, 2017 9:43 pm (IST)
Key tackle on Rohit Baliyan is followed up by a successful raid by Prashanth. Steelers lead 22-8
Sep 24, 2017 9:42 pm (IST)
An unexpected failed raid by Deepak for the Steelers. Delhi pick up a point. Score 19-8
Sep 24, 2017 9:41 pm (IST)
Deepak Kumar Dahiya gets in another raid after which the steelers keep Anand Patil at bay with a tackle. Score 19-7 to Steelers
Sep 24, 2017 9:40 pm (IST)
Wazir also gets his raid in, while Rohit can't get past the Steelers defence. Score 15-6 to the Steelers
Sep 24, 2017 9:38 pm (IST)
Haryana Steelers staying true to their name. Not conceding an inch to Delhi. Score 13-6 to the Steelers
Sep 24, 2017 9:37 pm (IST)
Deepak Kumar Dahiya already has 5 points to his name here
Sep 24, 2017 9:37 pm (IST)
Rohit cutting the lead down for Delhi. But Deepak Kumar Dahiya gets his point too. Score 121-6
Sep 24, 2017 9:34 pm (IST)
Abolfazl Maghsodlou fails to complete his raid yet again. Haryana racing away with a 6 point lead
Sep 24, 2017 9:33 pm (IST)
Rohit Baliyan is unable to complete his raid. Gets tackled, this as Haryana are picking up their raid points at will. Haryana have moved into a 5 point lead. Score 9-4
Sep 24, 2017 9:32 pm (IST)
Wazir Singh and Deepak adding more points for Haryana. Score 5-2 to Haryana.
Sep 24, 2017 9:31 pm (IST)
Abolfazl Maghsodlou loses his raid point, but Rohit Baliyan gives Delhi their first points. Score 2-1 to Haryana
Sep 24, 2017 9:29 pm (IST)
Deepak Kumar Dahiya takes the first points of the game for Haryana.
Sep 24, 2017 9:27 pm (IST)
Wazir Singh starts things off for the Haryana Steeleers with an empty raid
Sep 24, 2017 9:24 pm (IST)
