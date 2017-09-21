GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Pro Kabaddi 2017, Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Highlights: As It Happened

News18.com | September 21, 2017, 11:22 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype
Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers through our live blog.
Sep 21, 2017 9:06 pm (IST)

Full-time: Deepak Kumar wins a raid point and then Nitin Rawal is taken down by the Haryana defenders. Jaipur rally back in the dying minutes of the match Tushar Patil scoring few points. However that isnt enough as Haryana Steelers beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 36-20.

Sep 21, 2017 8:37 pm (IST)

Haryana defenders start the second half by getting rid of Pawan Kumar. But Jaipur defenders return the favour by Ashish Chhokar. Following couple of empty raids, Tushar Patil is brought down by Haryana defenders. Wazir Singh is also taken out as the score is locked at 12-12. 

Sep 21, 2017 8:23 pm (IST)

Half-time: Tushar Patil raids successfully and affects an all-out and wins three points for his team. Surjeet Singh is also taken out and Jaipur extend their lead. Super tackle on Surjeet Singh and Haryana win two points. Wazir Singh then wins a touch point to fightback for his Haryana. Nitin Rawal is taken out in the last raid of the half and both teams are locked at 12-12 at the break.

Sep 21, 2017 8:16 pm (IST)

In his do or die raid, Tushar Patil is taken out by the defenders. Wazir Singh then wins a touch point to cut down the Jaipur lead. Ajit Singh wins a touch point to level the match for Jaipur. While their defenders then oust Wazir Singh to go ahead. Haryana defenders too level the match at 8-8 by getting rid of Nitin Rawal with a brilliant tackle.

Sep 21, 2017 8:12 pm (IST)

Following Wazir Singh's empty raid, Tushar Patil levels the match by winning a touch point for Jaipur. Jaipur defenders then get rid of Surjeet Singh with a stunning tackle. Tushar Patil extends Jaipur's lead with a touch point. Wazir Singh finally ends the rut and wins a touch point for Haryana. Ashish then wins a touch point for Haryana and levels the match at 5-5.

Sep 21, 2017 8:07 pm (IST)

Haryana's Wazir Singh starts the proceedings by winning a touch point on the first raid of the day itself. Jaipur defenders then get rid of Surjeet Singh to level the match. Following Manjeet Chillar empty raid, Wazir Singh wins his second touch point of the day. Pawan Kumar then wins a touch point in his do or die raid. But then he is caught by the Haryana defenders in his next raid. Haryana lead 3-2 in the first two mins.

Sep 21, 2017 8:01 pm (IST)

Toss: Jaipur Pink Panthers have won the toss and they have opted for the left hand side of the court.

Sep 21, 2017 7:50 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers.

  • 21 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England
    ENG vs WI
    21/0
    2.2 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Match Abandoned
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India
    IND vs AUS
    252/10
    50.0 overs
    		 202/10
    43.1 overs
    India beat Australia by 50 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 19 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England
    WI vs ENG
    204/9
    42.0 overs
    		 210/3
    30.5 overs
    England beat West Indies by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 17 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India
    IND vs AUS
    281/7
    50.0 overs
    		 137/9
    21.0 overs
    India beat Australia by 26 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 16 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England
    WI vs ENG
    176/9
    20.0 overs
    		 155/10
    19.3 overs
    West Indies beat England by 21 runs
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES