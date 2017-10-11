Pro Kabaddi 2017, Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Highlights: As It Happened

Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls through our live blog.



PREVIEW: Jaipur will be fighting to keep their Playoffs prospects alive against a Haryana outfit, who’ve already qualified. The hosts will be banking on new stars like Tushar Patil, Pawan Kumar and Nitin Rawal – who bagged a Super 10 last night against Delhi. The experience of Jasvir Singh and Manjeet Chhillar haven’t always shone through this year, making Patil, Kumar and Rawal’s role in the team even more important.



However, getting past a Haryana team high on confidence after a well-fought victory against Telugu Titans will take some doing.

Oct 11, 2017 10:28 pm (IST) FULL-TIME: Khomsan is the last man to be caught in the match and Jaipur win a tackle point. But it wasn't enough as Haryana comfortably win the match 37-27 to had a chance of making it into the play-offs.

Oct 11, 2017 10:27 pm (IST) Deepak Kumar is taken down by Jaipur defenders. But Haryana hit back by bringing down Rahul Choudhary. Tushar Patil then wins a touch point as well as a bonus points for Jaipur. Deepak Kumar is once again caught after he was revived. And this time Haryana defenders catch hold of Tushar. Haryana lead 36-26.

Oct 11, 2017 10:22 pm (IST) Following the time-out, Deepak Kumar Dahiya wins a touch point for Haryana. Abhishek is then caught by the Haryana defenders. Wazir Singh then wins four points during his raid - two points for touch and two for all-out. Tushar Patil wins a touch point for Jaipur. Haryana lead 34-22 with five mins left in the half.

Oct 11, 2017 10:14 pm (IST) Wazir Singh once again is felled by the Jaipur defenders. But in Jaipur's next raid, super tackle on Nitin Rawal and he concedes two points. Prasanth Kumar then extends Haryana's lead by winning a touch point. Tushar Patil is taken out of court by the Haryana defenders and they lead 27-21.

Oct 11, 2017 10:10 pm (IST) Prasanth Kumar wins a touch point for Haryana and in the next raid, Jaipur raider Nitin Rawal too wins a touch point. Deepak Kumar is then caught by the Pathers. Tushar Patil wins another touch point for Jaipur. Haryana now lead 23-20 with 10 mins to go in the half.

Oct 11, 2017 10:05 pm (IST) Surender Nada then gets a green card. Following Wazir Singh's empty raid, Panthers' Nitin Rawal manage to win a touch point. Steelers' Deepak Kumar returns home empty handed. But the Steelers defenders win a point by bringing down Tushar Patil. Deepak Kumar then wins a touch point and Haryana lead 22-16 with 5 mins played in the second haf.

Oct 11, 2017 10:02 pm (IST) Tushar Patil ends the Panthers' rut and wins a touch point for his team. Prasanth Kumar rai is then caught by the Panthers and Haryana concede another point. Rahul Choudhari is taken down by the Steelers and they lead 20-14 with two mins gone in the second half.

Oct 11, 2017 10:00 pm (IST) Pawan Kumar is caught by the Haryana defenders in the first raid of the second half and he concedes a point. Wazir Singh then wins a touch point as well as a bonus point to win two raid point. Haryana now lead 19-12.

Oct 11, 2017 9:50 pm (IST) Half-time: It's been pretty equal half. But then Haryana have found a way to come out on top. Far from being finished, one would feel that Haryana would run away with the match, given the last few seconds of this half.

Oct 11, 2017 9:48 pm (IST) Wzair gets another point from his raid. The talented raider had missed two seasons due to an injury, but he is back and how. Then Haryana's defence gets an all-out. That takes Haryana to a substantial lead of 16-12.

Oct 11, 2017 9:45 pm (IST) Prasanth, on the other hand, gets another one for Steelers. Its' 12-11 in favour of Haryana.

Oct 11, 2017 9:44 pm (IST) Another unsuccessful raid for Pawan. It's clearly not his day. He has cme out with a seies of empty and unsuccessful raids. It's 11-10.

Oct 11, 2017 9:42 pm (IST) First super-raid of the match comes from Haryana Steelers' Choudhary. He is slowly getting in the groove. He has established himself as the main raider in a veru strong line-up. It's 10-9.

Oct 11, 2017 9:40 pm (IST) Two empty raids on the trot from both the teams. Which brings it to do-or-die raid for Rahul Choudharay. And he scores. Score reads 9-7.

Oct 11, 2017 9:39 pm (IST) No big raids coming from the either sides. Dealing in 1s. Pawan scores for Haryana, while Prashanth for Jaipur. It's 8-7.

Oct 11, 2017 9:37 pm (IST) Deepak Dahiya does the damage again for Jaipur. That makes it 7-6.

Oct 11, 2017 9:36 pm (IST) Surender Nada comes for the raid for the first time. That proves to be an unsuccessful one. Jaipur somehow holding onto that miniscule lead. It's 6-5.

Oct 11, 2017 9:35 pm (IST) First failure of the day for Rahul choudhary. That means one point for Haryana. Scores level at 5-5.

Oct 11, 2017 9:33 pm (IST) Rahul Choudhary and Deepak Dahiya get one point each for their respective teams. It's 5-4 in favour of Jaipur.

Oct 11, 2017 9:32 pm (IST) Prasanth catching up with Jaipur raiders. Gets another raid point. It's 4-3.

Oct 11, 2017 9:31 pm (IST) This time it's Prasanth's turn to get a raid point. Jaipur going with new raiders everytime. That could be a good move. It's 4-2.

Oct 11, 2017 9:30 pm (IST) Wazir gets caught in the Jaipur territory. That fetches Jaipur another point. Jaipur leads 3-1.

Oct 11, 2017 9:29 pm (IST) An unsuccessful raid by Rahul. That makes it 2-1. Jaipur's defence has a tough task today. They are up against one of the best sides of the tournament.

Oct 11, 2017 9:27 pm (IST) Wazir starts the proceedings. No points there from the raid. Sidharth gets a raid point for Jaipur. In his next raid he fails. It's 1-1.