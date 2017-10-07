Pro Kabaddi 2017, Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans, Highlights: As It Happened

FULL-TIME: Rahul Chaudhuri wins a touch point for the Titans but he is countered by Wazir Singh who wins a touch point for Haryana to keep his side into the lead. Nilesh Salunkhe then comes up with an empty raid and Wazir Singh wins a point in the last raid of the day and that gives Haryana a 32-30 win in the match.
Hello and Welcome to the live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League. In the 113th match, Haryana Steelers are taking on Telugu Titans.
07 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India AUS vs IND 118/818.4 overs 49/15.3 oversIndia beat Australia by 9 wickets (D/L method)
06 Oct, 2017 | ICC World Cricket League Championship SCO vs PNG 278/950.0 overs 177/1043.3 oversScotland beat Papua New Guinea by 101 runs
01 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India AUS vs IND 242/950.0 overs 243/342.5 oversIndia beat Australia by 7 wickets
29 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England WI vs ENG 288/650.0 overs 294/138.0 oversEngland beat West Indies by 9 wickets
28 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India AUS vs IND 334/550.0 overs 313/850.0 oversAustralia beat India by 21 runs