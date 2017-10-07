GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pro Kabaddi 2017, Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans, Highlights: As It Happened

News18.com | October 7, 2017, 11:42 PM IST
Hello and Welcome to the live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League. In the 113th match, Haryana Steelers are taking on Telugu Titans.
Oct 7, 2017 9:51 pm (IST)

FULL-TIME: Rahul Chaudhuri wins a touch point for the Titans but he is countered by Wazir Singh who wins a touch point for Haryana to keep his side into the lead. Nilesh Salunkhe then comes up with an empty raid and Wazir Singh wins a point in the last raid of the day and that gives Haryana a 32-30 win in the match.

Oct 7, 2017 9:05 pm (IST)

Wazir Singh was the star of the day for Haryana Steelers as he ends the match with 11 points in this low scoring game. While as for the Titans, both Rahul Chaudhuri and Nilesh Salukhe won 10 points each but failed to help the team get over the line.

Oct 7, 2017 8:56 pm (IST)

Steelers have taken a time out with 3 minutes to go. They lead the game by 1 point. Score 29-28

Oct 7, 2017 8:55 pm (IST)

Extremely close tie in Jaipur between Steelers and Titans with just one point in between them in the final minutes of the game

Oct 7, 2017 8:35 pm (IST)

Deepak Dahiya is also getting in the act for the Steelers now as he extends the lead to 6 points.

Oct 7, 2017 8:34 pm (IST)

Wazir Singh and Surjeet Singh have been the standout performers for the Steelers. The two have claimed the most points for the teams between them. 

Oct 7, 2017 8:33 pm (IST)

Strong first half for the Haryana Steelers who went into half time with a 5 point lead over Telugu Titans. Score 16-11

