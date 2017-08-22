Pro Kabaddi 2017 Highlights: Bengal Warriors Edge UP Yoddha 32-31

PREVIEW: On the backfoot after three consecutive defeats in the home leg, hosts UP Yoddha will aim for a turnaround in their fortunes when they face a formidable Bengal Warriors in a Zone B clash of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 on Tuesday. The home team will also have at the back of their mind, the 20-40 thrashing against the same opponents at Nagpur, when they face off at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium here. Despite sitting at No.2 in Zone B, UP have a lot of homework to do, especially after losing out thrice in front of their home crowd. While the Yoddhas could blame their poor defence in the first two losses of the Lucknow leg, against U Mumba and Haryana Steelers respectively, Sunday's defeat to Jaipur Pink Panthers was a result of exerting more pressure on their raiders. The home side will once again bank on the likes of top raiders Nitin Tomar and Rishank Devadiga to bring the smiles back to their home fans while the defence will be shouldered by the likes of Jeeva Kumar and Rajesh Narwal. On the other hand, Bengal, sitting at No.5 in the same zone with two wins from five outings, will take a lot of heart from the draw against Gujarat Fortunegiants in their previous encounter at the Ahmedabad leg.

Aug 22, 2017 10:21 pm (IST) Mahesh has made that 30-32 for UP as the game closes in for a finish. Now UP has another point as the score reads 31-32 in Bengal's favour. Bengal have done it. They were more spirited in their effort and the result goes in their favour

Aug 22, 2017 10:20 pm (IST) Fantastic block here from Bengal as the score reads 31-29 in favour of Bengal. Another point here for Bengal as Rishank's unsuccessful raid is followed by Jang's perfect raid. The score reads 32-29.

Aug 22, 2017 10:18 pm (IST) Unsuccessful raid here for Nitin as Bengal get that one point to move to 30 as UP are on 29 with just about 2 minutes left in the game. Empty raid by Bhupinder jere as the game has slightly more than 1 minute left here.

Aug 22, 2017 10:14 pm (IST) A technical point to UP and that brings them to 28 while Bengal are standing on 29 with just 3 minutes left in the game. Will this be the twist in the tale for UP. Deepak gets a yellow card here. UP makes that 29 all now with 2 minutes left in the game Nitin raids successfully.

Aug 22, 2017 10:13 pm (IST) Great job from Ran Singh as the defence was quality style as Bengal get a point to make that 26-25 with 4 minutes left in the game. This is heating up and will go down to the wire. A very good raid here from Bengal now as Deepak raids successfully to make it 28-25 in favour of Bengal with 3 minutes to go

Aug 22, 2017 10:09 pm (IST) Unsuccessful raid by Bhupinder as UP make it 25 all. Great combeack from the man here as the crowd is ecstatic. 6 minutes left in the game here as Jang Lee is trying to make a successful raid, but that is an empty raid. UP have scored 5 points in the last 5 minutes while Bengal have scored just 3

Aug 22, 2017 10:07 pm (IST) After an empty raid from Rishank, great raid from Bengal as the score goes up to 23-25 in favour of Bengal. UP will not be giving up and that is for sure here as the scoreline reads 24-25 now with Bengal leading by just 1 point with 7 minutes left in the game.

Aug 22, 2017 10:04 pm (IST) A point here for Rishank as the score reads 22-24 now in favour of Bengal. 9 minutes left in the game and UP have now made this count to bring the game right back in their corner with a block. Scoreline reads 23-24 as Deepak has a negative raid here

Aug 22, 2017 10:02 pm (IST) Nitin raids successfully as the score reads 21-22. Deepak now makes that 24-21. He made that look ridiculously easy for Bengal. UP need to be on alert as the game moves into the last 10 minutes with a difference of 3 points here

Aug 22, 2017 10:01 pm (IST) The score reads 22-20 in favour of Bengal Warriors as the umpire calls for a time out. 13 minutes to go for the game.

Aug 22, 2017 9:57 pm (IST) Do-or-die raid here from Bengal Warriors and one point here Bhupender as Jang Lee is back in the game and the score reads 22-18. Nitin raids successfully now to make that 19-22

Aug 22, 2017 9:57 pm (IST) Rishank raids successfully as that makes the score 18-20 for UP. Bengal have done well here and makes that 21-18 as Surjeet balanced himself really well here as Rishank fails to make a successful raid here.

Aug 22, 2017 9:55 pm (IST) Nitin has an unsuccessful raid here as the score reads 20-16 in favour of Bengal. But UP make a good comeback as the defence was up for it as they block Deepak Narwal to make it 17-20

Aug 22, 2017 9:51 pm (IST) A point to start for UP as Nitin raids successfully. So the score reads 15-19. Jang Lee fails as UP block him to make it 16-19 now. Great start for the home side here

Aug 22, 2017 9:45 pm (IST) Santosh has an unsuccessful raid to show and the scoreline goes to 14-13 in Bengal's favour with just 35 seconds to go in the half. A point now for UP as the score reads 14-15. All out here for UP as Bengal have done it brilliantly in the dying seconds of the half. So the score reads 19-14 as Deepak has done a great job.

Aug 22, 2017 9:40 pm (IST) Mahesh raids well here as the score reads 12-8 and now it becomes 13-8 as Deepak Narwal raids successfully for Bengal warriors. Great raid by Rajesh as he get UP to 11 from 8 and the scoreline reads 13-11. And now they are even as Jang Lee has been blocked well. 2 points here as the score reads 13 all with 3 minutes to go in the half. Great comeback by UP here

Aug 22, 2017 9:38 pm (IST) Nitin has another unsuccessful raid as Bengal lead 10-7 and then Jang Lee makes it 11-7 as he had been brilliant on the night. 5 minutes left in the half here as Bengal Warriors make it 12-7 as Rishank has another unsuccessful raid. The home team is clearly struggling here

Aug 22, 2017 9:34 pm (IST) A fine block from UP as they stop Maninder and the score reads 7-8. And Bengal now defend well and make it 7-9. Brilliant team work from both sides as the match is taking an interesting turn with 6 minutes to go in the half

Aug 22, 2017 9:33 pm (IST) Rishank has now made it 6-4 with a brilliant move as there is a challenge now for a bonus. A bonus point here as Bengal get in to make it 6-5. Deepak Narwal is the one who raids successfully. Rishank now has an unsuccessful raid as the score reads 6-6 with less than 10 minutes to go in the game.

Aug 22, 2017 9:33 pm (IST) Bengal have taken a lead here as the score reads 6-7 with Jang Lee making a successful raid and then Nitin Tomar makes an empty raid. But Deepak Narwal is successful again as the score reads 6-8 in Bengal's favour.

Aug 22, 2017 9:28 pm (IST) Nitin Tomar gets a successful raid here as he is looking in good form here. Smart move here as the score reads 4-3 for UP. Empty raid for Maninder and the score reads 4-3. Empty raid for Rishank now as Jang is trying his best to get a successful raid here, but he has an empty raid here as the score reads 4-3

Aug 22, 2017 9:28 pm (IST) Maninder has an unsuccessful raid and the score reads 5-3 in favour of UP. Nitin Tomar has failed in this do-or-die raid and the Bengal Warriors have done a brilliant job as the score reads 5-4 now with Bengal slowly moving in with 11 minutes to go for the half

Aug 22, 2017 9:25 pm (IST) Two empty raids now as Jang Kun Lee and Rishank both have empty raids. That is 2-3. But Deepak has an unsuccessful raid and the scoreline reads 3-3 with 15 minutes left in the half

Aug 22, 2017 9:23 pm (IST) A point each for both Bengal Warriors and UP Yoddha. 2 point for Maninder as Bengal take a 3-1 lead here and they are on a roll. UP come back with a point as it reads 3-2 now

Aug 22, 2017 9:19 pm (IST) Bengal Warriors have won the toss and that is a much-needed quality start for them as they look to put on a winning performance. The choice of court is right.

Aug 22, 2017 9:16 pm (IST) UP Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar, Pankaj, Sulieman Kabir, Rajesh Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Nitin Tomar, Rishank Devadiga, Hadi Tajik, Gurvinder Singh, Surendra Singh, Mahesh Goud, Santosh B.S, Ajvender Singh, Rohit Kumar, Sanoj Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Sunil, Sagar B. Krishna

Bengal Warriors: Jang Kun Lee, Ravindra Ramesh Kumavat, Sandeep Malik, Ameares Mondal, Ran Singh, PO Surjeet Singh, Youngchang Ko, Bhupender Singh, Shrikant Tewthia, Virendra Singh, Maninder Singh, Deepak Narwal, Rahul Kumar, Shashank Wankhede, Vinod Kumar, Vikash, Kuldeep, Anil Kumar