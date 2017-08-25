Pro Kabaddi 2017 Highlights: Jaipur Pink Panthers Beat U Mumbai 39-36 - As It Happened

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5 will see a big clash in Match number 45 as first season finalists U Mumba lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Inter Zone Challenge week. It's a home match for U Mumba who have have won three matches and lost three matches in the season so far where as the Jaipur Pink Panthers have won three matches and lost two matches. Expect a high octane clash.
Catch all the live updates with News18 Sports' live blog
Aug 25, 2017 9:07 pm (IST)
U Mumba get another point as one of the defenders steps out of the court. Darshan finally stumbles but so does Jasvir and its a four point lead now for Jaipur
Aug 25, 2017 9:06 pm (IST)
That's it, Jaipur Pink Panthers win 39-36 against U Mumba but what a comeback by the hosts. They manage to get a point by making a fabulous comeback in the last 6 minutes but Jaipur's colossal lead does the trick
Aug 25, 2017 9:03 pm (IST)
That's a fabulous tackle by U Mumba defence and now the lead is down to 5 points with only a minute and forty second to go
Aug 25, 2017 9:01 pm (IST)
Darshan, the young raider has really turned it on and he gets another raid point to bring the lead down to six points. Jasvir taking his time with the raid to run the clock down
Aug 25, 2017 9:01 pm (IST)
Jaipur have a massive lead and it doesn't look like U-Mumba can make a comeback tonight. Time out has been called by U Mumba and I just heard the manager say go all out. And immediately we see Kashiling Adake get a good raid point. This is followed by a great tackle and U Mumba get two more raid points via Darshan to make it 27-38.
Aug 25, 2017 9:00 pm (IST)
U Mumba force the first all out of the night bring the scores down to 30-38 and with just 4 minutes left U Mumba are back in this contest. Kashiling Adake gets a bonus to make it 31-38
Aug 25, 2017 8:53 pm (IST)
We saw U Mumbai try to up teh ante finally by getting three pointsina row but another unsuccessful raid means Japur keep their lead of 16 points intact, they are up 38-22
Aug 25, 2017 8:47 pm (IST)
The difference between the two teams tonight has been glaring. Jasvir has simply outscored Anup and Pawan Kumar has been a great second fiddle. Jaipur's defence too has been led ably by Sunil while U Mumba's defence has been a disaster tonight.
One thing that needs to be told here is that despite his legendary status in Indian kabaddi, Anup Kumar tends to struggle in high scoring matches. He needs to up the ante a lot more and try to get big points in raids, something which we see Jasvir do from time to time.
Aug 25, 2017 8:45 pm (IST)
Jasvir Singh affects the third all out of the match and gets his Super 10. Jaipur Pink Panthers lead 35-19
Aug 25, 2017 8:43 pm (IST)
Finally some good news for U Mumba as the duo of Kuldeep and Anup get a super tackle in to send Jasvir off. U Mumba now down 19-30
Aug 25, 2017 8:42 pm (IST)
Sunil now gets another tackle point and send U Mumba captain Anup Kumar out. Jaipur lead 31-19
Aug 25, 2017 8:38 pm (IST)
Jaipur Pink Panthers are looking solid here. Sunil gets a tackle in and then Jasvir gets a raid point to make it 27-16.
Aug 25, 2017 8:35 pm (IST)
Anup Kumar begins the action in the second half and gets a raid point despite pushed away by defender Sunil. But Jaipur raider Pawan gets two points with his raid and they now lead 26-15
Aug 25, 2017 8:29 pm (IST)
Jaipur Pink Panthers end the first half with yet another all out and they now lead 24-14. What a turnaround by Jaipur here, Jasvir Singh the Jaipur captain has been in top form with 7 raid points which has ensured a 10-pointlead for the Pink brigade
Aug 25, 2017 8:27 pm (IST)
Jasvir is finally sent out. A super tackle afected by U-Mumba and that was mainly due to Kashiling Adake. So, its down to 19-12 now
Aug 25, 2017 8:27 pm (IST)
Jasvir Singh is having a great night here. He gets another point on this raid and the score in favour of Jaipur is 19-9. Kashiling Adake gets a bonus point to make it 10-19
Aug 25, 2017 8:23 pm (IST)
Jasvir Singh is on fire, he tries the Scorpian kick, doesn't go his way but he slips past at least three defenders to go back to his half. A review has been called in by U Mumba and they get this right but Jaipur still get three points and this is a Super Raid. Jaipur lead 18-9
Aug 25, 2017 8:20 pm (IST)
Anup Kumar does what he does best, sells a dummy and gets toe touch to send Sunil out and get a point for his team. But Jaipur hit back with Pawan getting a touch on Kuldeep. Jaipur lead 15-9
Aug 25, 2017 8:19 pm (IST)
Kashiling Adake has been trapped again and is swiftly dismissed by Jaipur again. Pink Panthers in top form and they lead 14-8
Aug 25, 2017 8:18 pm (IST)
Jasvir Singh with a fabulously timed raid there. He takes his time and removes all three remaining U Mumba players to get an All Out for his team and they now lead 13-8
Aug 25, 2017 8:18 pm (IST)
Anup Kumar gets a chance to raid after a long time. He spent at least 5 minutes out in the cold and he needs to get some points here. Comes back empty handed to try for a super tackle.
Aug 25, 2017 8:17 pm (IST)
Jaipur get a point back immediately. Their defence not allowing the Mumba raider to go back and scores are tied at 8-8 now
Aug 25, 2017 8:15 pm (IST)
Kuldeep Singh makes a brilliant ankle hold and Surinder joins in to help U Mumbai get a super tackle in the bag. The hosts go up 8-7 and are back with 5 men on the mat
Aug 25, 2017 8:14 pm (IST)
Aug 25, 2017 8:14 pm (IST)
Pawan Kumar with a fabulous raid and gets two points to put Jaipur 7-4 ahead. But Kuldeep gets two points to bring the hosts right back in it. This is already turning into a cliffhanger. Jaipur lead 7-6 but they have let of a chance to make U Mumbai really bleeed by giving Kuldeep easy points
Aug 25, 2017 8:11 pm (IST)
And it is Kashiling Adake who has been hacked down now by the Jaipur defence. And Jaipur leads 5-3
Aug 25, 2017 8:11 pm (IST)
Surinder Singh with a brilliant dash to push Jasvir out of the court but he goes out of play himself. Both players are out and the teams are tied 3-3
Aug 25, 2017 8:10 pm (IST)
Anup Kumar the U Mumbai captain has been trapped this time and Jaipur Pink Panthers have in a flash taken the lead and they are up 4-3.
Aug 25, 2017 8:08 pm (IST)
Doesn't look good for Jaipur here. They are on the back foot immediately. ThePink brigade has looked dazed so far, no urgency, no strategy and pretty flat footed. No wonder their coach calls for a time out immediately. Early days in this match but U Mumba look to be in complete control
Aug 25, 2017 8:07 pm (IST)
Jaipur Pink Panthers owner Abhishek Bachchan looks a little worried and Jaipur have a do-or-die raid and Pawan gets a flick with a lifted kick to open their account