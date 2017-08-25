Pro Kabaddi 2017 Highlights: Jaipur Pink Panthers Beat U Mumbai 39-36 - As It Happened

Aug 25, 2017 8:47 pm (IST)

The difference between the two teams tonight has been glaring. Jasvir has simply outscored Anup and Pawan Kumar has been a great second fiddle. Jaipur's defence too has been led ably by Sunil while U Mumba's defence has been a disaster tonight.

One thing that needs to be told here is that despite his legendary status in Indian kabaddi, Anup Kumar tends to struggle in high scoring matches. He needs to up the ante a lot more and try to get big points in raids, something which we see Jasvir do from time to time.