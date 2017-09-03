Pro Kabaddi 2017: Jaipur Pink Panthers Beat Gujarat Fortunegiants 31-26

Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Jaipur Pink Panthers through our live blog.



Preview:



Gujarat Fortunegiants take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the match of the day three of the Kolkata leg of Pro Kabaddi League 2017.



Gujarat will look to get back to winning ways are they lost to Haryana Steelers on Saturday, which also ended their seven match unbeaten run in the competition.



Jaipur too are coming into this match on the back of a defeat as they lost to U Mumba in the first match of the Mumbai leg of the competition.







Sep 3, 2017 9:02 pm (IST) Full-time: Sachin wins a bonus point and cuts down the lead but it wasn't meant to be for Gujarat as they lose their second match in a row in Kolkata. Jaipur win 31-25. Jasvir Singh again stars with six points.

Sep 3, 2017 9:00 pm (IST) Rajput wins back to back raid points for his team but Gujarat are still way behind Jaipur. With just few minutes to go, it will take a miracle for Gujarat to comeback into the match.

Sep 3, 2017 8:58 pm (IST) Sachin finally manages to win a touch point for Gujarat but in Japur's next raid, Pawan Kumar returns the favour. Sachin is the caught by the jaipur defenders. Jaipur lead 29-19.

Sep 3, 2017 8:54 pm (IST) Mahendra Rajput seems to be crumbing under he huge lead as after a good start to the game he is once again caught by the defenders. Jaipur in pole position to win the match now with five minutes to go in the second half.

Sep 3, 2017 8:50 pm (IST) Following the time-out, Mahendra Rajput wins a touch point and then their defenders affect a super tackle to bring down the Jaipur lead. But then Jaipur has once again hit back as Mahendra Raput is taken down and then Jasvir Singh wins a point. Sachin then goes for a touch point during the do or die raid but fails to do so. Gujarat is all-out and Jaipur lead 26-17 with seven minutes to go.

Sep 3, 2017 8:40 pm (IST) Jasvir tries to increase the lead but he is felled by the Gujarat defenders. But then the Panthers get rid of Gujarat skipper Sukesh Hegde during his raid. But then Gujarat affects a super tackle on Pawan Kumar. Then in their raid, Mahendra Rajput takes wins a touch point. However, Jaipur still lead 20-13 with 10 minutes to fo in the second half.

Sep 3, 2017 8:37 pm (IST) Gujarat have started strongly in the second half as their skipper Sukesh Hegde wins a touch point. But Jaipur's Pawan Kumar ousts defender Abouzar Mighani. While in the next raid Sachin is taken down as Jaipur 17-10.

Sep 3, 2017 8:26 pm (IST) Half-time: Jasvir gives the finishes touches to the Gujarat defenders as he ousts two defenders and completes the all-out. Jaipur have comleted a remarkable comeback into the first half as they are now in the lead. The Pink Panthers lead 14-9.

Sep 3, 2017 8:24 pm (IST) Stunning play from Jaipur's Ajit Singh as he gets rid of two Gujarat defenders in Mighani and Fazel and win couple of points during his raid. The match is level now in the first half.

Sep 3, 2017 8:19 pm (IST) Abozar Mighani with his second tackle of the night as he gets rid of Jaipur's Nitin Rawal. While in their next raid, Sachin is taken out by the defenders. Gujrat now lead 8-6.

Sep 3, 2017 8:15 pm (IST) Jasvir Singh finally wins a touch point for Jaipur and they are starting to eat away with the Gujarat lead. While Gujarat's Sachin fails during his raid and they lead by just two points now.

Sep 3, 2017 8:14 pm (IST) Gujarat's Sachin shows why he is one of the most feared raiders in the league as he wins a point in his first raid. Then, in the do-or-die raid, Pawan Kumar goes for a bonus point but has to return home empty handed. But in his next raid, he wins a touch point and Gujarat now lead 6-2.

Sep 3, 2017 8:07 pm (IST) Jaipur's Pawan Kumar starts the proceedings but he is tackled in straightaway by Abouza Mighani. Sukesh Hegde wins a touch point in Jaipur's first raid of the night. Gujarat's Pawan Kumar goes out of the court and he concedes a point. Jaipur lead 2-1

Sep 3, 2017 8:00 pm (IST) TOSS: Gujarat have won the toss and they have opted for the left hand side of the court. This means that Japur will go for the first raid of the night.

Sep 3, 2017 8:00 pm (IST) The players are now making their way out onto the court and soon the captains will make their way into the middle for the toss.

