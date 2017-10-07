Pro Kabaddi 2017: Jaipur Pink Panthers Edge U Mumba 36-32

Jaipur Pink Panthers got a morale-boosting victory as they beat U Mumba 36-32 in the Pro Kabaddi Season 5. Their star men – Jasvir Singh (9) and Manjeet Chhillar (6) – produced when it mattered as they combined to score 15 points.U Mumba failed to get going in the second half and paid the price as their hopes of qualifying for super playoffs are now in jeopardy. Kashiling Adake scored seven points for U Mumba whereas Anup Kumar chipped in with six.U Mumba are fourth in Zone A with 55 points rom 20 matches. Jaipur Pink Panthers are fifth with 50 points from 17 matches.The first half saw the pendulum swing both ways as both teams enjoyed a period of domination but were evenly matched. Jaipur Pink Panthers were quick off the blocks as they led 4-1 after three minutes. U Mumba fought back in the next couple of minutes to trail 5- 6 after five minutes. Jaipur Pink Panthers led by the solid Manjeet Chhillar once again opened a three-point gap to lead 10-7 in the ninth minute. Kashiling Adake got U Mumba back in the match with two successive raids as they 11-10 after 12 minutes.U Mumba forced an all out in the 13th minute to lead 16-10. Jaipur Pink Panthers then launched a comeback as they scored five points without conceding any to trail 15-16 at the end of the first half. Manjeet Chhillar got a high five in the first half for Jaipur Pink Panthers.Jaipur began the second half strongly as they inflicted an all out in the 22nd minute to lead 20-16. U Mumba were struggling to get points on board as in the first seven minutes of the second half Jaipur scored 12 points compared to U Mumba’s 4. Jasvir Singh got another raid point in the 28th minute as Jaipur Pink Panthers led 28-20. Jaipur inflicted another all out in the next minute to lead 31-21. Shrikant Jadhav scored a raid point in the 33rd minute as U Mumba trailed 24-32.With less than five minutes to go Jaipur Pink Panthers held a nine point lead as they were ahead 34-25. Manjeet Chhilar got another tackle point in the 38th minute as Jaipur led 35-27.