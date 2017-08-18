Pro Kabaddi 2017, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls: As It Happened

Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Bengaluru Bulls and Jaipur Pink Panthers through our live blog.



Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns against Jaipur Pink Panther in the match 35 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5 of the Inter Zone Challenge week at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow.



Bengaluru Bulls have been in good form so far. They are currently at the top of Zone B with three wins, four losses and one draw.



While on the other hand, season one champions Jaipur Pink Panthers are place at the bottom of the pile with two losses and one win in three matches.



Aug 18, 2017 10:25 pm (IST) Full Time: Jasvir with a stunning piece of play in the dying seconds of the game as he crossed the second white line and also touches a defender in the process. Panthers win 30-28 in stunning style.

Aug 18, 2017 10:22 pm (IST) Rohit Kumar ousts Jasvir and it is all out Pink Panthers and 3 points to Bulls, who now trail by just one point. But with only 11 seconds remain, Jasvir will have to cross the middle line to win the match for his side.

Aug 18, 2017 10:21 pm (IST) Rohit Kumar makes it 25-29 and only Jasvir Singh remains in the Panthers' half. Onlt second left and Jasvir will look to run down the clock as it is not a do-or-die raid.

Aug 18, 2017 10:18 pm (IST) Rohit Kumar somehow manages to get away from the trap of Manjeet Chillar and wins a touch point to make it 22-29 now.

Aug 18, 2017 10:15 pm (IST) Rohit Kumar is not able to dominate in this match as he is known to do as he once again is ousted by the Panthers' defenders who now lead 29-20.

Aug 18, 2017 10:11 pm (IST) Jasvir Singh finally gets entangled in the defence for the first time and Bulls cut down the lead to 18-27. Ajay Kumar further dents the Panthers' lead as he wins a touch point during his raid.

Aug 18, 2017 10:05 pm (IST) Rohit Kumar is once more brought down by the Panthers and they now lead 27-16. With just 10 mins to go, its already an impossible task for the Bulls to get back into the match.

Aug 18, 2017 10:04 pm (IST) Jasvir Singh with another raid point and he opens up nan eight point gap once again. But then, the Panthers extend their lead to 10 points as it was a super tackle.

Aug 18, 2017 10:03 pm (IST) Rohit Kumar finally breaks the Bulls' duck in the second half as he wins a raid point to make it 15-22 and the Bulls are behind by 7 points.

Aug 18, 2017 10:00 pm (IST) In the second half, the Bulls haven't won a single point so far and this is the Panthers' fifth already. Tushar Patil the latest raider to win a point for the season one champions.

Aug 18, 2017 10:00 pm (IST) Manjeet Chillar is simply on fire and he is single handedly winning the match for his side. This was his fifth tackle point as he gets rid of Ashish Kumar to make it 21-14 in the Panthers' favour.

Aug 18, 2017 9:55 pm (IST) Manjeet Chillar once again gets the better of Rohit Kumar as brings him down crashing and wins a point for his team. Panthers now lead by 5 points.

Aug 18, 2017 9:53 pm (IST) Jasvir starts the second half in the same vein as in the first — with a touch point during his raid. Panthers now lead 18-14.

Aug 18, 2017 9:47 pm (IST) Half-time: Rohit Kumar is finally caught by the Panthers and that means that the Bulls have been all-out. Three points to the Panthers and they lead 17-14 at the break.

Aug 18, 2017 9:46 pm (IST) Jasvir Singh and Rohit Kumar are having a battle of their own as both are winning raid points at will. The score is currently locked at 14-14.

Aug 18, 2017 9:41 pm (IST) Jasvir Singh brings the Panthers right back into the match with a super raid. He gets rid of three defenders in the process as well. Bull asked to review the decision but it was rejected. Panthers now trail by just one point.

Aug 18, 2017 9:38 pm (IST) Four point raid by Rohit Kumar now and he completely changes the complexion of the match. Two points for touching the last two defenders and two points for the all-out. Bulls lead 12-8.

Aug 18, 2017 9:35 pm (IST) Do or die raid for the Bulls and star raider Rohit Kumar makes it count for the Bulls as he throws away the Panthers' defender and makes it back into his own half.

Aug 18, 2017 9:34 pm (IST) Jasvir is taken down by the Bengaluru defenders and they win a point. Ajay Kumar then wins a point during his raid and the Bulls are now behind by just two points.

Aug 18, 2017 9:34 pm (IST) Tushar Patil wins a touch point during his raid and he extends the Panthers' lead. But in his next raid he is broght down crashing by the Bulls and he concedes one. Bulls trail 6-8 in the first half now.

Aug 18, 2017 9:28 pm (IST) The Panthers' defence is in full flow at the moment as Manjeet Chillar once again catches hold of the raider and they now lead by 7-3. The likes of Rohit Kumar and Ashish Kumar have failed in their raids so far.

Aug 18, 2017 9:27 pm (IST) Manjeet Chillar once again shows why he is regarded as one of the best defenders in the game. Another tackle point for him and Panthers lead by 4 points now.

Aug 18, 2017 9:26 pm (IST) Manjeet wins his second tackle point as he stops the Bengaluru raider and the Panthers extend their lead to 5-2 in the first half.

Aug 18, 2017 9:25 pm (IST) Jaipur Pink Panthers have started on the front foot and they have taken a 2-1 lead early in the first half.

