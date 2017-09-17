Pro Kabaddi 2017, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi Highlights: As It Happened

Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi through our live blog.



Preview:



Jaipur Pink Panthers taken on Dabang Delhi in the match 82 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 season in Ranchi. Both teams have been very inconsistent off late and will look to get back to winning ways in this clash.



The Panthers have won one, lost one and drawn two in their last four matches. While on the other hand, Delhi lost to Haryana Steelers in their last match at Sonepat and before that, drew with the Bengal Warriors.

Sep 17, 2017 10:18 pm (IST) Full-time: What a brilliant finish by Ran Singh in the dying minutes of the match. The raid puts Bengal at par with Patna. Patna defence will be cursing itself right now for the last minute error. Match tied at 37-37.

Sep 17, 2017 10:04 pm (IST) Bengal trying to put pressure on Pardeep. But that's not enough. Manu Goyat scoring points with ease. It's 34-29 in favour of Patna.

Sep 17, 2017 9:56 pm (IST) A series of successful raids for Maninder Singh. But still a long way to go for Bengal. Still trainling by a sizeble magin of 24-32.

Sep 17, 2017 9:43 pm (IST) Half time: It's looks like a battle between the raiders from both the teams. For now Patna is surging ahead with 18-14.

Sep 17, 2017 9:36 pm (IST) Another unsuccessful raid by Pardeep. Not a usual sight. Manu Goyat is now taking the responsibility for scoring points for Patna. Bengal's Deepak Narwal is giving his best for Bengal. Scores two points. Patna still maintain healthy lead of 17-13.

Sep 17, 2017 9:28 pm (IST) Rare unsuccessful raid from Pardeep. Hands one easy point to Bengal. So far there hasn't been much to choose from both teams. 7-6 in favour of Patna after 10 minutes of first half.

Sep 17, 2017 9:22 pm (IST) Bengal Warriors start the proceedings with with two points on the trot. Two successful raids for Maninder Singh. Starts of well for Bengal. Manu Goyat gets two raid points for Patna. It's 2-2.

Sep 17, 2017 9:18 pm (IST) Preview: Patna Pirates have been in sublime form this season, courtesy their skipper Pardeep Narwal. He has now become the fastest player to reach 50 raid points in a PKL season. His side is up against Zone B toppers Bengal Warriors. A lot rests on Korean Jang Kun Lee. It's promises to be cracker of a match.

Sep 17, 2017 9:05 pm (IST) Full-time: So, that's that. Jaipur Pink Panthers post a comfortable 36-25 win against Dabang Delhi. Jaipur inching closer to qualifying for the quarters spot. That's it from this match. Join us for the next match between Patna Pirates and Bengal Warriors in few minutes from now.

Sep 17, 2017 8:53 pm (IST) Bad day in the office for Delhi continues. There is no coming back into the match from here. It's 33-21 currently in favour of Jaipur. They look all set for their sixth win.

Sep 17, 2017 8:41 pm (IST) Timeout taken. Chances of Delhi coming back into the match look bleak. Meraj Sheykh has just 2 raid points in this match. 11 minutes to go and Jaipur lead 26-15.

Sep 17, 2017 8:35 pm (IST) The gap is widening between Jaipur and Delhi. The former inflict an all out on Jaipur and get three more points. It's 24-12 in Jaipur's favour.

Sep 17, 2017 8:25 pm (IST) Half Time: Jaipur have surged ahead in a quiet first half. Delhi raiders' dismal performance continues. Jaipur ahead by 18-9.

Sep 17, 2017 8:20 pm (IST) No real intention showed by Delhi raider as of now, while Jaipur is marching ahead slowly as Manjeet Chillar takes charge. jaipur leads 14-8.

Sep 17, 2017 8:14 pm (IST) It's been close to 10 minutes and no points from the raiders. Jaipur and Delhi are banking heavy on defenders. It's 7-7 right now.

Sep 17, 2017 8:09 pm (IST) Defenders from both the sides not willing to give an inch to the raiders. Jaipur take early lead of 5-3 in the first few minutes.

Sep 17, 2017 8:03 pm (IST) Jaipur draws first blood after four empty raids in the match. None of the raiders have managed to get a touch till now. Both teams starting off cautiously. Jaipur is 1-0 up.

