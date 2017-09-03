Pro Kabaddi 2017, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Highlights: As It Happened

Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Jaipur Pink Panthers through our live blog.
Preview:
Gujarat Fortunegiants take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the match of the day three of the Kolkata leg of Pro Kabaddi League 2017.
Gujarat will look to get back to winning ways are they lost to Haryana Steelers on Saturday, which also ended their seven match unbeaten run in the competition.
Jaipur too are coming into this match on the back of a defeat as they lost to U Mumba in the first match of the Mumbai leg of the competition.
Following the time-out, Mahendra Rajput wins a touch point and then their defenders affect a super tackle to bring down the Jaipur lead. But then Jaipur has once again hit back as Mahendra Raput is taken down and then Jasvir Singh wins a point. Sachin then goes for a touch point during the do or die raid but fails to do so. Gujarat is all-out and Jaipur lead 26-17 with seven minutes to go.
Jasvir tries to increase the lead but he is felled by the Gujarat defenders. But then the Panthers get rid of Gujarat skipper Sukesh Hegde during his raid. But then Gujarat affects a super tackle on Pawan Kumar. Then in their raid, Mahendra Rajput takes wins a touch point. However, Jaipur still lead 20-13 with 10 minutes to fo in the second half.
