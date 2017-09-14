Pro Kabaddi 2017, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Highlights: As It Happened

Preview:
Hosts Haryana Steelers take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the last day of the Sonepat leg of the league. Haryana are coming into the match on the back of a heavy defeat at the hands of Puneri Paltans on Wednesday and will to win their last match on home soil.
While on the other hands, Jaipur are at the bottom of the group B table and will look to make amends in this clash.
Following the time-out, Jasvir Singh is brought down crashing yet again by the Haryana defenders. But Jaipur's raiders Ajit Singh and Nitin Rawal successfully raid to win back to back raid points for their team. Deepak Kumar Dahiya then stops the Jaipur comeback and wins a raid point. Haryana lead 24-19.
A flurry of raid points in the second half as both teams are winning points for fun. Mayur wins yet another touch point as he has done in the entire match. But Pawan Kumar wins two back to back touch points for Jaipur to keep them in contention. Timeout taken by the umpires as Haryana lead 22-16 with 10 mins left in the match.
Mayur Shivtarkar is brought down and he concedes the first point of the second half. While Jasvir Singh wins one more point for Jaipur to cut short the lead. But in his do or die raid, Surjeet Singh wins a touch point for Haryana. While their defenders also bring down Jasvir Singh in the next play. Haryana lead 20-12.
Half-time: Following the all-out, Nitin Rawal starts the proceedings for Jaipur by winning a touch point and also a bonus point. But Deepak Kumar Dahiya and Sunjeet Singh keep the Haryana juggernaut rolling as they win one touch points each in their respective raids. While Pawan Kumar of Jaipur is once again caught and Haryana now lead 17-9.
In Haryana's do or die raid, Mayur Shivtarkar strikes to win a touch point. But Jaipur's Nitin Rawal also wins a touch point to keep his team within touching distance of the hosts. Tushar Patil is then brought down crashing by the hosts and they take their score in double digits. Haryana lead 10-7 with six minutes left in the first half.
In his do or die raid, Jasvir Singh is taken down for the second time in the first half. But on the other hand, in Haryana's do or die raid, Deepak Kumar wins a touch point to extend his team's lead. Jaipur's Nitin Rawal then wins a touch point as well as a bonus point to cut down few point. Haryana now lead 8-6.
Surjeet Singh of Haryana starts the proceedings with an empty raid but Jasvir Singh opens the Jaipur accound in their first raid itself by winning a touch point. In but in his next raid, Jasvir is caught by the defenders and he concedes a point. The match is locked at 1-1 after two minutes played in the first half.
-
13 Sep, 2017 | Independence Cup PAK vs WXI 174/620.0 overs /oversWorld XI beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
-
12 Sep, 2017 | Independence Cup PAK vs WXI 197/520.0 overs /oversPakistan beat World XI by 20 runs
-
07 - 09 Sep, 2017 | The Wisden Trophy WI vs ENG 123/1057.3 overs 194/1052.5 oversEngland beat West Indies by 9 wickets
-
06 Sep, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka SL vs IND 170/720.0 overs 174/319.2 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
-
04 - 07 Sep, 2017 | Australia in Bangladesh BAN vs AUS 305/10113.2 overs 377/10119.5 oversAustralia beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets