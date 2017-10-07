GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pro Kabaddi 2017, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Highlights: As It Happened

News18.com | October 7, 2017, 11:43 PM IST
Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba through our live blog.
Oct 7, 2017 10:49 pm (IST)

Jaipur Pink Panthers win 36-32.

Oct 7, 2017 10:21 pm (IST)

Jaipur lead 34-24 with close to 6 minutes left!

Oct 7, 2017 10:02 pm (IST)

Half-time: Shabeer Bappu is taken down and Jaipur win another point. Jasvir Singh continues their good run as he wins a touch point. Following a few empty raids by both the teams, the first half comes to an end with Mumba leading 16-14 at break.

Oct 7, 2017 9:57 pm (IST)

Kashiling Adake then affects an all-out and wins three points for his team. Jasvir Singh then starts a comeback of sorts for Jaipur has he wins two back to back points in his two raids. Jaipur trail 12-16 with five mins to go in the first half.

Oct 7, 2017 9:55 pm (IST)

Shabeer Bappu with an empty raid for U Mumba and then Pawan Kumar tried for a touch point but is caught by the defenders. Kashiling then returns home empty handed and Tushar Patil is the next raider to be caught. Jasvir Singh is also taken out by U Mumba and they lead 12-10 in the first half.

Oct 7, 2017 9:35 pm (IST)

Tushar Patil starts the proceedings with a touch point while Kashiling Adake levels the match for U Mumba with a touch point of his own. Tushar Patil then wins his second point of the day for Jaipur. Shabeer Bappu with an empty raid and Pawan Kumar then wins a touch point as well as a bonus point. Jaipur lead 4-1.

Oct 7, 2017 9:27 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba. This is the 115th match of the fifth season of the league.

