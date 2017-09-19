Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live: Puneri Paltan Vs Haryana Steelers

PREVIEW: The 84th match of the Pro Kabaddi League is between two of the most consistent teams in the tournament— Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers. Both the sides boast of some really strong names, but as has been the trend this season, a lot will depend on how the defenders fare from both the sides.
On recent form, Puneri has won the last two matches, while Haryana has tied one and lost one. Puneri Paltan have the experienced Dharamraj Cheralathan on their side, who at 43, is giving it his best on the mat. But it will be tough for Pune raiders to get past the combination of Surnender Nada and Mohit Chillar.
