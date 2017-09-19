GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live: Puneri Paltan Vs Haryana Steelers

News18.com | September 19, 2017, 8:07 PM IST
PREVIEW: The 84th match of the Pro Kabaddi League is between two of the most consistent teams in the tournament— Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers. Both the sides boast of some really strong names, but as has been the trend this season, a lot will depend on how the defenders fare from both the sides.

On recent form, Puneri has won the last two matches, while Haryana has tied one and lost one. Puneri Paltan have the experienced Dharamraj Cheralathan on their side, who at 43, is giving it his best on the mat. But it will be tough for Pune raiders to get past the combination of Surnender Nada and Mohit Chillar.
Sep 19, 2017 8:07 pm (IST)

Wazir pulls two back for Haryana. Then the defenders get in action and cause trouble for Pune. Two unsuccessful raids from Monu and Deepak take Haryana to 4-2.

Sep 19, 2017 8:02 pm (IST)

Pune raid first. Get two points on the trot. This will give a lot of confidence to the whole team. A good start is what matters here.

Sep 19, 2017 7:30 pm (IST)

Welcome to News 18 coverage from match between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers. 

This is an all important match for Pune and Haryana, as a win here will take them closer to the quarterfinals. Pune appears in their 11th game tonight, while it is the 16th match for Haryana.   

