Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score: Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5 will Bengal Warriors taking on the Patna Pirates in Msatch number 46. Bengal Warriors have won three matches, lost two matches and have drawn a match where as the two-time defending champions Patna Pirates lost their first match of the season to Puneri Paltans in their last outing.
Aug 25, 2017 10:23 pm (IST)
Deepak Narwal with a spirited raid there to get two points and now Bengal Warriors are just a whisker away from an all out and they actually get it. So the lead down to just 4 points. Patna Pirates lead 36-32
Aug 25, 2017 10:21 pm (IST)
Jang Kun Lee with an acrobatic effort bringing the lead down to 10 points and now Pardeep Narwal is trapped so the lead is down to 9 points. Bengal is looking to get a point here by not losing by more than 7 points
Aug 25, 2017 10:21 pm (IST)
Patna Pirates chipping away at the points from time to time and despite Bengal Warriors coming up with a spirited comeback, the gap is still quite big. They lead 35-24 now
Aug 25, 2017 10:11 pm (IST)
The Patna Pirates defence is giving a lesson to the Bengal Warriors today. Patna up 33-19 now
Aug 25, 2017 10:05 pm (IST)
Patna Pirates hit back with a super tackle to increase their lead again. Bengal Warriors could ill afford such mistakes, Patna lead by 12 points
Aug 25, 2017 10:04 pm (IST)
The second half has seen a spirited comeback from Bengal Warriors so far as Deepak Narwal inspires them to make it 16-25. Patna will look to slow things down and run the clock down
Aug 25, 2017 9:51 pm (IST)
Jang Kun Lee has been trapped this time and as a result Bnegal is all out. Patna Pirates now lead 24-11
Aug 25, 2017 9:50 pm (IST)
Jang Kun Lee gets a touch point on that raid to ensure Bengal is not all out but Pardeep Narwal gets another raid point to make it 21-10 fro Patna
Aug 25, 2017 9:49 pm (IST)
Another super raid for Patna Pirates and they lead 19-8, Jang Kun Lee gets bonus to make it 9-19 but Pardeep Narwal gets a touch to make it 20-9
Aug 25, 2017 9:44 pm (IST)
The onslaught continues from Patna Pirates who are playing a great technical game here. Bengal are seriously out of depth here and it looks like Patna all the way unless someone inspires Bengal
Aug 25, 2017 9:44 pm (IST)
Quick action happening with both sides picking up points. Patna lead Bengal 16-8
Aug 25, 2017 9:37 pm (IST)
Pardeep Narwal is running around the mat like a raging bull. He gets another finger touch to put Patna 10-5 ahead and the defence compliments its captain by trapping the last Bengal player to inflict an all out. Patna lead 13-6 with less than 10 minutes to go in the first half
Aug 25, 2017 9:34 pm (IST)
And now it is Vishal Mane who produces the heroics for the Pirates by sending Jang Kun Lee out to make it 7-2, but a timely super tackle from the Bengal defence getting them back to 4-7
Aug 25, 2017 9:32 pm (IST)
Pardeep Narwal in top form already and he makes the Bengal defence look sloppy. Patna leading 5-2 and the Patna defence traps Deepak Narwal to make it 6-2
Aug 25, 2017 9:28 pm (IST)
A successful raid for either team and the score now reads 3-2 in favour of Bengal Warriors
Aug 25, 2017 9:28 pm (IST)
Patna Pirates pick up their first tackle points to go up 2-0 and already we can see a diference between the two teams.
Aug 25, 2017 9:27 pm (IST)
Deepak Narwal gets Bengal Warriors going with a raid point, sends Vishal Mane out with a touch point
Aug 25, 2017 9:26 pm (IST)
Patna captain Pardeep Narwal is on now and he tries to get a bonus and opens the scoring for his team
Aug 25, 2017 9:26 pm (IST)
The match has begun and Bengal Warriors begin with an empty raid
Aug 25, 2017 9:20 pm (IST)
The second match of the night pits two time defending champions Patna Pirates against Bengal Warriors
Aug 25, 2017 9:19 pm (IST)
Expect another high octane clash and Pardeep Narwal will look to take Patna through yet again