Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas
News18.com | September 3, 2017, 9:59 PM IST
Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas through our live blog.
Sep 3, 2017 9:59 pm (IST)
Thalaivas are trying to make a comeback as they have won few points in quick succession. First, Vinod Kumar is tackled hard by the defenders, and then Thivakaran wins a touch point. Then Maninder Singh is also ousted by the Thalaivas as they trail 14-20 now.
Sep 3, 2017 9:55 pm (IST)
Both teams are going neck and neck in the second half as far as touch points are concerned. However, Bengal's lead in the first half may prove to be too much for them to cut down. Bengal lead 20-11.
Sep 3, 2017 9:50 pm (IST)
Vinod Kumar starts the second half in the same vein as the first — by winning a touch point for Bengal. And in his do or die raid, Thalaivas' Dong Geon Lee wins a touch point. Bengal lead 19-10.
Sep 3, 2017 9:41 pm (IST)
Half-time: Ajay Thakur finally wins a point to end the rut for the Thalaivas. But Maninder Singh wins successive points during his raids to extend the hosts' lead. While Prapanjan is once again taken down by the Bengal defenders and they lead 18-9.
Sep 3, 2017 9:38 pm (IST)
Lee wins another touch point and he is on fire. Darshan is then taken out by the defenders and Thalaivas are all-out. Bengal have opened a massive 7 point lead in match with four minutes to go in the half.
Sep 3, 2017 9:36 pm (IST)
Vinod Kumar wins a touch point to give his team a one point lead. Then Thalaivas' Prapanjan is taken out by their defenders. Jang Kun Lee extends Bengal's lead with a touch point. And then the hosts take a four point lead as Ajay Thakur is caught by the defenders. Bengal lead 11-7.
Sep 3, 2017 9:32 pm (IST)
Jang Kun Lee with a touch point and he also wins a bonus point as he goes over the black line. Two point game for te Bengal raider. But Thalaivas' Prapanjan and Ajay Thakur win successive raid points to level the match at 7-7 once again.
Sep 3, 2017 9:29 pm (IST)
Thalaivas' Prapanjan wins a touch point and moves his side into the lead. But Jang Kun Lee wins his first raid point of the night and the match is once again tied at 5-5 with 9 minutes gone in the first half.
Sep 3, 2017 9:24 pm (IST)
Vinod Kumar moves his team into the lead as wins a touch point during his raid. But his teammate Maninder Singh's bad start into the match continues as he is again caught by the defenders. Match locked at 2-2.
Sep 3, 2017 9:22 pm (IST)
Bengal's Maninder Singh is caught by the Thalaivas' defenders and they concede the first point of the night. But Bengal defenders also catch hold of Ajay Thakur to level the match at 1-1.
Sep 3, 2017 9:20 pm (IST)
TOSS: Tamil Thalaivas have won the toss and they have opted for the right hand side of the court. This means that Bengal will start the proceedings with the first raid of the night.
Sep 3, 2017 9:19 pm (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Bengal Warriors and Tami Thalaivas. This is the second match of the third day of the Kolkata leg of the PKL 2017.