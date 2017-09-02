Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score: Bengal Warriors vs UP Yodha

Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Bengal Warriors and UP Yodha through our live blog.



Preview:



Hosts Bengal Warriors take on UP Yodha in the second match of the second day of the Kolkata leg of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 season. Bengal started on a winning note on their home turf as they registered a thrilling comeback win over Patna Pirates on Friday.



As for the UP Yodha, they haven't played a match since their leg in Lucknow. Their match in Mumbai couldn't take place due to rain and therefore they could be rusty in this match.



The last time these two teams met in the competition, Bengal Warriors edged out Up Yoddha by one point.