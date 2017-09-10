Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score: Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan

Suresh Kumar is taken out by the Bengaluru defenders and it is also an all-out and the Bulls win three points. However, Suresh managed to win a bonus point before getting caught. Bengaluru lead 17-13. There have been too many empty raids from both the teams in this match so these points are very crucial.
Half-time: Ajay Kumar is once again taken out and the Bulls seem to be struggling with their raiders. And then in his do or die raid for Paltans, Umesh Mhatre is also tackled hard on the ground. Rohit Kumar is once again taken out and he failed to win even a single point as Paltans lead 10-8 at half-time.
In their do or die raid, Ajay Kumar wins a touch to give Bengaluru a one point lead. The Bull increase their lead as they bring down Rajesh Mondal during his raid. However, the Paltans are right back in it as they bring down Rohit Kumar and it is a super tackle as well. Umesh Mhatre wins a touch point for Paltans and they lead 8-7 with 4 minutes to go in the half.
Bengaluru raiders seem to low on confidence as Gurvinder Singh is the next one to get caught during his raid. First points on the board fro Bengaluru as their defenders bring down Rajesh Mondal and its a super tackle as well. Ajay Kumar is revived and he wins a touch point for Bengaluru. Monu is then taken out and Bengaluru have levelled the match at 4-4 with eight minutes gone in the first half.
