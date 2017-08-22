GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pro Kabaddi 2017, Live Score: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Puneri Paltan

News18.com | August 22, 2017, 7:39 PM IST
PREVIEW: The stage is set for the top two Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Zone A sides — Gujarat Fortunegiants and Puneri Paltan — to showcase their dominance in the group when they face off at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium on Tuesday. On a roll after registering their fourth win in five outings, Pune will take a lot of heart from their narrow 47-42 win over two-time defending champions Patna Pirates on Sunday when they face a formidable Gujarat side. It was once again the ever dependable all-rounder Sandeep Narwal, who single-handedly kept his team ahead of Patna while the likes of Rajesh Mondal and Deepak Hooda chipped in. Skipper Deepak Hooda will look for assistance from Sandeep and Rajesh in raiding as they aim to finish the Lucknow leg on a winning note. On the other hand, having won all their home leg matches in Ahmedabad, Gujarat are certainly a side brimming with confidence. With six wins from nine matches, Gujarat are comfortably placed atop Zone A.
