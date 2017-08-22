Pro Kabaddi 2017, Live Score: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Puneri Paltan

PREVIEW: The stage is set for the top two Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Zone A sides — Gujarat Fortunegiants and Puneri Paltan — to showcase their dominance in the group when they face off at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium on Tuesday. On a roll after registering their fourth win in five outings, Pune will take a lot of heart from their narrow 47-42 win over two-time defending champions Patna Pirates on Sunday when they face a formidable Gujarat side. It was once again the ever dependable all-rounder Sandeep Narwal, who single-handedly kept his team ahead of Patna while the likes of Rajesh Mondal and Deepak Hooda chipped in. Skipper Deepak Hooda will look for assistance from Sandeep and Rajesh in raiding as they aim to finish the Lucknow leg on a winning note. On the other hand, having won all their home leg matches in Ahmedabad, Gujarat are certainly a side brimming with confidence. With six wins from nine matches, Gujarat are comfortably placed atop Zone A.
-
20 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka SL vs IND 216/1043.2 overs 220/128.5 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
-
17 - 20 Aug, 2017 | The Wisden Trophy ENG vs WI 514/8135.5 overs 168/1047.0 oversEngland beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs
-
12 - 14 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka IND vs SL 487/10122.3 overs 135/1037.4 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs
-
04 - 07 Aug, 2017 | Basil D'Oliveira Trophy ENG vs SA 362/10108.4 overs 226/1072.1 oversEngland beat South Africa by 177 runs
-
03 - 06 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka IND vs SL 622/9158.0 overs 183/1049.4 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs