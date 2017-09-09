Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score: Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls

Ajay Kumar wins a touch point and also a bonus point to take Bengaluru into the lead. But Prasanth Kumar comes up wtih a super raid and wins three points for his team. Rohit Kumar then wins a touch point to level the match. Sunil Jaipal wins a touch point for Bengaluru and the match is once again locked at 10-10.
Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi 2017 match between Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls throuhg our live blog.
Both teams start off two empty raids each and the rut is broken by Prasanth Kumar who wins a touch point to get the ball rolling. Ajay Kumar then wins a touch point to level the point. Surejeet Singh is taken out by the Bengaluru defenders during his first raid. Rohit Kumar extends Bengaluru's lead by winning a touch point. Bengaluru lead 3-1 early in the first half.
