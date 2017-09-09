GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score: Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls

News18.com | September 9, 2017, 9:36 PM IST
Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi 2017 match between Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls throuhg our live blog.
Sep 9, 2017 9:36 pm (IST)

Ajay Kumar wins a touch point and also a bonus point to take Bengaluru into the lead. But Prasanth Kumar comes up wtih a super raid and wins three points for his team. Rohit Kumar then wins a touch point to level the match. Sunil Jaipal wins a touch point for Bengaluru and the match is once again locked at 10-10.

Sep 9, 2017 9:29 pm (IST)

Prashanth Kumar wins a raid point for Haryana and then Ajay Kumar does the same for Bengaluru. Sunil Jaipal extends Bengaluru's lead with a stunning touch point. And then in his next raid, Sunil is taken out by the denfenders. The match is locked at 5-5 with 9 minutes gone in the first half.

Sep 9, 2017 9:25 pm (IST)

Both teams start off two empty raids each and the rut is broken by Prasanth Kumar who wins a touch point to get the ball rolling. Ajay Kumar then wins a touch point to level the point. Surejeet Singh is taken out by the Bengaluru defenders during his first raid. Rohit Kumar extends Bengaluru's lead by winning a touch point. Bengaluru lead 3-1 early in the first half.

Sep 9, 2017 9:21 pm (IST)

TOSS: Bengaluru Bulls win toss and they have opted for the right hand side of the court.

Sep 9, 2017 9:20 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the second match of the second day of the Sonepat leg between Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls.

