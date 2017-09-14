Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score: Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Half-time: Following the all-out, Nitin Rawal starts the proceedings for Jaipur by winning a touch point and also a bonus point. But Deepak Kumar Dahiya and Sunjeet Singh keep the Haryana juggernaut rolling as they win one touch points each in their respective raids. While Pawan Kumar of Jaipur is once again caught and Haryana now lead 17-9.
Preview:
Hosts Haryana Steelers take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the last day of the Sonepat leg of the league. Haryana are coming into the match on the back of a heavy defeat at the hands of Puneri Paltans on Wednesday and will to win their last match on home soil.
While on the other hands, Jaipur are at the bottom of the group B table and will look to make amends in this clash.
In Haryana's do or die raid, Mayur Shivtarkar strikes to win a touch point. But Jaipur's Nitin Rawal also wins a touch point to keep his team within touching distance of the hosts. Tushar Patil is then brought down crashing by the hosts and they take their score in double digits. Haryana lead 10-7 with six minutes left in the first half.
In his do or die raid, Jasvir Singh is taken down for the second time in the first half. But on the other hand, in Haryana's do or die raid, Deepak Kumar wins a touch point to extend his team's lead. Jaipur's Nitin Rawal then wins a touch point as well as a bonus point to cut down few point. Haryana now lead 8-6.
Surjeet Singh of Haryana starts the proceedings with an empty raid but Jasvir Singh opens the Jaipur accound in their first raid itself by winning a touch point. In but in his next raid, Jasvir is caught by the defenders and he concedes a point. The match is locked at 1-1 after two minutes played in the first half.
-
13 Sep, 2017 | Independence Cup PAK vs WXI 174/620.0 overs /oversWorld XI beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
-
12 Sep, 2017 | Independence Cup PAK vs WXI 197/520.0 overs /oversPakistan beat World XI by 20 runs
-
07 - 09 Sep, 2017 | The Wisden Trophy WI vs ENG 123/1057.3 overs 194/1052.5 oversEngland beat West Indies by 9 wickets
-
06 Sep, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka SL vs IND 170/720.0 overs 174/319.2 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
-
04 - 07 Sep, 2017 | Australia in Bangladesh BAN vs AUS 305/10113.2 overs 377/10119.5 oversAustralia beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets