Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score: Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates

Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Haryana Steeler and Patna Pirates through our live blog.



Preview:



The first match of the Sonepat leg will be played between the home side Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates. The Steelers have been in good form so far in the tournament as in the nine matches that they have played, they have won five, drawn two and lost just two.



While on the other hand, despite playing the least number of matches in the tournament, the Pirates are well place at number two in the Group B.

Sep 8, 2017 8:45 pm (IST) Just two players left in the court of Haryana as Pardeep Narwal gets rid of Surjeet during the raid. Then Patna defenders catch hold of Wazir Singh to affect an all-out and win another three points. Pardeep wins another raid point and the gap is down to just five points now. Haryana lead 32-27.

Sep 8, 2017 8:41 pm (IST) Wazir Singh is tackled down by the Patna defenders and then in his do or die raid, Vijay is taken out by the Haryana defenders. Prasanth Kumar too cannot win a point and is taken out by the Patna defenders. Super raid from Pardeep Narawal makes it a eleven point game. Haryana lead 32-11.

Sep 8, 2017 8:39 pm (IST) Pardeep Narwal wins his first point of the second half and revives Monu Goyat in the process. While, Prasanth Kumar also wins a point during Haryan's raid. Pardeep then caught by the defenders and he concedes a point. Monu is also taken out by the Haryana defenders and they lead 31-15.

Sep 8, 2017 8:39 pm (IST) Monu Goyat seems to be fighting a lone battle out there as he wins another touch point. Then Patna defenders catch hold of Surjeet. Wazir Singh wins a point during Haryana's raid and then the defenders ousts Monu Goyat. Haryana now lead 28-14.

Sep 8, 2017 8:35 pm (IST) Wazir Singh starts the second half in the same vein as the first, winning points. First he gets rid of Vikas Jagla during Patna's raid and wins a point during defence. And then goes on and touches the final left Patna defender during his raid and affects an all-out. Haryana lead 26-12.

Sep 8, 2017 8:27 pm (IST) Half-time: Super tackle on Wazir Singh in the dying second of the first half as Patna Pirates win two points. Vijay is then taken out by the Haryana defenders. Prasanth Kumar wins a touch point on the last play before half and they lead 22-12.

Sep 8, 2017 8:23 pm (IST) Mohit Chillar is not letting Pardeep Narwal settle as he once again brings the star raider down. While in his do or die raid, Prasanth Kumar wins a touch point for Haryana. Patna's Vinod Kumar continues to struggle as he is once again taken down by Haryana defenders, who now lead 20-10.

Sep 8, 2017 8:21 pm (IST) Vijay is the last man to be taken out by the Haryana defenders and its an all-out. Three points for Haryana. Surjeet then wins a touch point during his raid. Monu Goyat gets rid of two Haryana defenders during his raid while during Haryana's next raid, Surjeet again wins a touch point. Haryana lead 17-10.

Sep 8, 2017 8:14 pm (IST) After Wazir's empty raid, Monu Goyat wins a touch point for Patna. The in his do or die raid, Wazir Singh wins a touch point and Haryana lead 12-7 with 11 minutes gone in the first half.

Sep 8, 2017 8:14 pm (IST) Haryana defenders then catch hold of Vinod Kumar again. But Wazir Singh wins a touch point during his raid. And Pardeep Narwal's bad start to the match continues as he is once again taken out by the Haryana defenders. But the Patna raider managed to win a bonus point. Haryana lead 9-5.

Sep 8, 2017 8:09 pm (IST) Monu once again wins a touch point for Patna. Surjeet then wins his third touch point of the day for Haryana. Vinod Kumar too makes his raid count as he wins a touch point for Patna. But Surjeet is finally felled by Patna defenders but he manages to win a bonus point. Haryana lead 6-4.

Sep 8, 2017 8:09 pm (IST) Monu Goyat wins the first point of the day for Patna as he gets a touch point off Mohit Chillar. Surjeet then wins his second touch point of the day. While their defenders get rid of Pardeep Narwal during Patna's raid. Haryana lead 4-1.

Sep 8, 2017 8:04 pm (IST) Haryana start the proceeding by winning the first raid point of the day courtesy of Surjeet. But Patna cannot return the favour as start raider Pardeep Narwal has to return home empty handed. Wazir then makes it 2-0 in favour of Haryana.

Sep 8, 2017 8:01 pm (IST) The players are making their way out onto the court and Olympics Bronze medallist Sakshi Malik will be singing the national anthem as it is the first match of the Sonepat leg.

