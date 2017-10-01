GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pro Kabaddi 2017, Live Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers Vs Bengal Warriors

News18.com | October 1, 2017, 9:01 PM IST
Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors through our live blog.

PREVIEW: Jaipur Pink Panthers had a close match against Tamil Thaliavas on Saturday. If they want to win here against Bengal Warriors, they will have to come up with a better showing. Jasvir Singh might not be a part of the team due to an injury.

As far as Bengal are concerned, they are more or less through to the play-offs. Their team has been doing really well, and has international star like Jang Kun Lee. This match is going to be a tight one.
Oct 1, 2017 9:01 pm (IST)

Full-time: Maninder Singh goes for a raid in the dying seconds. He is caught by Jaipur defenders but not before he touches the bonus line. And Bengal Warriors have staged an upset here. Win 32-30. 

Oct 1, 2017 8:47 pm (IST)

Maninder gets three quick points for Bengal. It is getting really close now. Jaipur have a slender 23-22 lead. 

Oct 1, 2017 8:37 pm (IST)

Jaipur defence comes into the act. They inflict an all-out on Bengal. Then they recover three points. It's 19-16.

Oct 1, 2017 8:26 pm (IST)

Half-time: Not much here to choose between the two teams. It's a very close contest right now. Jang Kun Lee not displaying his best game here yet. Panthers lead 12-11.

Oct 1, 2017 8:15 pm (IST)

Jaipur surge ahead with TusharPatil's super raid. That get's things going for them. But Bengal not too far away. It's 7-6.

Oct 1, 2017 8:06 pm (IST)

Pawan Kumar starts the proceedings for Jaipur. Gets a two-point raid only in his second attempt. Soon after Bengal Warriors too open their account. It's 3-1.

Oct 1, 2017 7:57 pm (IST)

It's match no 104. In the fray are two teams who wouldn't have any problems qualifying for the play-offs. On recent form, Bengal Warriors hold an edge.

