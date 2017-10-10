Pro Kabaddi 2017, Live Score: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi

Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Jaipur Pink panthers and Dabang Delhi through our live blog.



PREVIEW: It's a match between two bottom-placed teams. Jaipur have to score a win in all the matches to secure a place in the play-offs. Delhi, on the other hand have been inconsistent and are out of the race for a spot in the play-offs.



Meraj Sheykh has been the only notable performer for Delhi, and would be looking up to him to provide only their fifth win in the tournament.

Oct 10, 2017 10:22 pm (IST) Jaipur take lead, courtesy a raid from Pawan kumar. It is 33-32 now.

Oct 10, 2017 10:20 pm (IST) Meraj Sheykh has turned the game around. With just two defenders to handle, he inflicts a raid, and also an all-out that fetches his team four points. Delhi are in lead now with 32-31.

Oct 10, 2017 10:17 pm (IST) Nitish Rawal has already scored 10 points for Jaipur till now. Still four minutes to go. He will be the main raider from here on.

Oct 10, 2017 10:17 pm (IST) Abofazl comes up with an empty raid. Jasvir repeats it for Jaipur. But in do-or-die raid Delhi from Sriram gets two points. It's 31-28 for Jaipur.

Oct 10, 2017 10:13 pm (IST) Delhi take a time-out. This is a rare mistake from Delhi defenders. Can they comeback from here? Just seven minutes to go in the game.

Oct 10, 2017 10:12 pm (IST) Meraj gets a touch while running away from the defenders. Then Nitin Rawal gets a big 4-point raid. That has completely changed the game. That means Jaipur lead 31-15.

Oct 10, 2017 10:10 pm (IST) Tushar Patil goes for a do-or-die raid. Claims a point, but his request is turned down.

Oct 10, 2017 10:09 pm (IST) Meraj finally getting into the groove. Though he is getting only 1s, but it's helping his team. Delhi close in on Jaipur. It's 26-25.

Oct 10, 2017 10:06 pm (IST) Meraj goes out for a raid. But he has been pushed out of the mat. That means Jaipur are awarded one, and Delhi two points. Straight after that Pawan gets a super-tackle. It's 26-23

Oct 10, 2017 10:04 pm (IST) Delhi defenders have been the real stars so far. They level the scores. It's 21-21.

Oct 10, 2017 10:03 pm (IST) Meraj scores again through a kick. But Jaipur seeks a review. The lead is narrowing for the Jaipur team. It's 21-20.

Oct 10, 2017 10:02 pm (IST) Meraj Sheykh comes with a raid. That's his first. Viraj too gets a point for Delhi. Sriram gets one for Jaipur. Finally raiders from Delhi putting in the desired effort. Jaipur still in lead at 21-19.

Oct 10, 2017 9:58 pm (IST) Abofazal finally scores. Then Pawan Kumar gets a raid to get, and then get an all-out. It's all happening really quick here. Jaipur in lead now with 21-17.

Oct 10, 2017 9:55 pm (IST) Tushar Patil scores for Delhi in the second-half. Both teams come level now. It's 15-15.

Oct 10, 2017 9:53 pm (IST) Delhi has already produced three super tackles. Nothing more to ask. Now the raiders need to step-up in the second-half.

Oct 10, 2017 9:48 pm (IST) Half-time: Nilesh Shinde goes for a raid and scores a point. That is a rare sight. It's 14-13 in favour of Delhi right now.

Oct 10, 2017 9:46 pm (IST) Raiders from both the sides committing a lot of mistakes. Jaipur and Delhi get back-to-back points. Delhi leading by 14-13.

Oct 10, 2017 9:44 pm (IST) Nitin Rawal goes for a raid. But he has been unsuccessful in his soujourn so far. In his six raid attempts he hasn't been able to get a single point under his belt. That fetches two more points to Delhi. Its's 13-11 for Delhi.

Oct 10, 2017 9:42 pm (IST) Anand Patil gets a bonus for Delhi. Pawan too gets a point for Jaipur. It's even-stevens at the moment. Score reads 11-11.

Oct 10, 2017 9:40 pm (IST) A super tackle for Delhi as Nitin Rawal gets caught. Three point for Delhi. It's 9-8.

Oct 10, 2017 9:37 pm (IST) Abofazl has been a disappointment this season. The big Iranian has failed to score when the team needed him the most. It's 8-5.

Oct 10, 2017 9:35 pm (IST) Two empty raids from Jaipur and Delhi. Meraj goes for the do-or-die raid. But fails miserably. Tackle point here for Jaipur. It's 7-5.

Oct 10, 2017 9:33 pm (IST) Abofazl gets two back in the next raid. Running backwards he gets two touch-points. It's 6-5 now. Jaipur still in lead.

Oct 10, 2017 9:31 pm (IST) Sriram gets two. One, a bonus, to go with a raid point, Then Jaipur gets a super raid. That is brilliant stuff. They are in early lead. It's 6-2.

Oct 10, 2017 9:28 pm (IST) Delhi starts raiding. Meraj starts with an empty raid. Pawan on the other hand, starts the scoring in the match. It's 1-0.