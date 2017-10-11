Pro Kabaddi 2017, Live Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers Vs Haryana Steelers

Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls through our live blog.
PREVIEW: Jaipur will be fighting to keep their Playoffs prospects alive against a Haryana outfit, who’ve already qualified. The hosts will be banking on new stars like Tushar Patil, Pawan Kumar and Nitin Rawal – who bagged a Super 10 last night against Delhi. The experience of Jasvir Singh and Manjeet Chhillar haven’t always shone through this year, making Patil, Kumar and Rawal’s role in the team even more important.
However, getting past a Haryana team high on confidence after a well-fought victory against Telugu Titans will take some doing.
PREVIEW: Jaipur will be fighting to keep their Playoffs prospects alive against a Haryana outfit, who’ve already qualified. The hosts will be banking on new stars like Tushar Patil, Pawan Kumar and Nitin Rawal – who bagged a Super 10 last night against Delhi. The experience of Jasvir Singh and Manjeet Chhillar haven’t always shone through this year, making Patil, Kumar and Rawal’s role in the team even more important.
However, getting past a Haryana team high on confidence after a well-fought victory against Telugu Titans will take some doing.
-
10 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India IND vs AUS 118/1020.0 overs 122/215.3 oversAustralia beat India by 8 wickets
-
08 Oct, 2017 | ICC World Cricket League Championship SCO vs PNG 203/1049.2 overs 204/548.0 oversPapua New Guinea beat Scotland by 5 wickets
-
07 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India AUS vs IND 118/818.4 overs 49/15.3 oversIndia beat Australia by 9 wickets (D/L method)
-
06 - 10 Oct, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE SL vs PAK 482/10159.2 overs 262/1090.3 oversSri Lanka beat Pakistan by 68 runs
-
06 - 08 Oct, 2017 | Bangladesh in South Africa SA vs BAN 573/4120.0 overs 147/1042.5 oversSouth Africa beat Bangladesh by an innings and 254 runs