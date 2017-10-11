Pro Kabaddi 2017, Live Score, Jaipur Pink Panthers Vs Haryana Steelers

Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls through our live blog.



PREVIEW: Jaipur will be fighting to keep their Playoffs prospects alive against a Haryana outfit, who’ve already qualified. The hosts will be banking on new stars like Tushar Patil, Pawan Kumar and Nitin Rawal – who bagged a Super 10 last night against Delhi. The experience of Jasvir Singh and Manjeet Chhillar haven’t always shone through this year, making Patil, Kumar and Rawal’s role in the team even more important.



However, getting past a Haryana team high on confidence after a well-fought victory against Telugu Titans will take some doing.

Oct 11, 2017 9:40 pm (IST) Two empty raids on the trot from both the teams. Which brings it to do-or-die raid for Rahul Choudharay. And he scores. Score reads 9-7.

Oct 11, 2017 9:39 pm (IST) No big raids coming from the either sides. Dealing in 1s. Pawan scores for Haryana, while Prashanth for Jaipur. It's 8-7.

Oct 11, 2017 9:37 pm (IST) Deepak Dahiya does the damage again for Jaipur. That makes it 7-6.

Oct 11, 2017 9:36 pm (IST) Surender Nada comes for the raid for the first time. That proves to be an unsuccessful one. Jaipur somehow holding onto that miniscule lead. It's 6-5.

Oct 11, 2017 9:35 pm (IST) First failure of the day for Rahul choudhary. That means one point for Haryana. Scores level at 5-5.

Oct 11, 2017 9:33 pm (IST) Rahul Choudhary and Deepak Dahiya get one point each for their respective teams. It's 5-4 in favour of Jaipur.

Oct 11, 2017 9:32 pm (IST) Prasanth catching up with Jaipur raiders. Gets another raid point. It's 4-3.

Oct 11, 2017 9:31 pm (IST) This time it's Prasanth's turn to get a raid point. Jaipur going with new raiders everytime. That could be a good move. It's 4-2.

Oct 11, 2017 9:30 pm (IST) Wazir gets caught in the Jaipur territory. That fetches Jaipur another point. Jaipur leads 3-1.

Oct 11, 2017 9:29 pm (IST) An unsuccessful raid by Rahul. That makes it 2-1. Jaipur's defence has a tough task today. They are up against one of the best sides of the tournament.

Oct 11, 2017 9:27 pm (IST) Wazir starts the proceedings. No points there from the raid. Sidharth gets a raid point for Jaipur. In his next raid he fails. It's 1-1.