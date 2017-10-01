Pro Kabaddi 2017, Live Score, Tamil Thalaivas Vs U Mumba

Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors through our live blog.





PREVIEW: Not much is expected from Tamil Thalaivas, as they have found it hard to perform at the big stage. Raiders are on the money, but it is the defence that has let them down.



U Mumba on the other hand are way ahead of their opponents in terms of points. This is one team that is high on experience and looks like, will make it to the play-offs with considerable ease.