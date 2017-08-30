Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live score: U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers

Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers through our live blog.



Preview:



U Mumba are eyeing their first win on home turf as they lock horns against Haryana Steelers in their fourth group game in the city.



The hosts have played three matches here so far and haven't tasted victory in either of the three matches. While on the other hand, the Steelers are high on confidence as they are coming into this match of the back of two back to back wins.

Aug 30, 2017 8:50 pm (IST) Haryana has once again leveled the match at 29-29 after Wazir Singh wins a touch point and then Anup Kumar is taken out by the visiting team's defenders during Mumba's raid.

Aug 30, 2017 8:49 pm (IST) Anup Kumar once again shows his class during raid and wins couple of wins to surge his team into the lead. Mumba lead 29-27 now with 11 minutes to go.

Aug 30, 2017 8:47 pm (IST) The two teams are going neck and neck at the moment in the second half and leading Mumba's charge is Anup Kumar. The raider has won two points in his successive raids to bring his team back into the match. But Haryana's Deepak Dahiya wins two touch points to level the match at 27-27

Aug 30, 2017 8:45 pm (IST) Wazir Singh continues Haryana's good run as he wins a touch point during his raid. And then during Mumba's raid, hot shot raider Kashiling Adake is ousted by the defenders. Haryana are now just one point behind the hosts.

Aug 30, 2017 8:44 pm (IST) Haryana is on a roll as another super tackle from their defenders and they move within three points of U Mumba. Kuldeep Singh is brought down and Haryana trail 22-25 now.

Aug 30, 2017 8:42 pm (IST) In his do or die raid, Srikanth Jadhav manages to win a touch point for his team. But Haryana's Deepak Kumar comes up with a stunnng super raid to move the visitors closer to the Mumba score, who now lead 24-19.

Aug 30, 2017 8:40 pm (IST) A super tackle from U Mumba defenders on Vikas Kandola and they win two points to extend their lead to 23-16. Stunning defence from the host defenders.

Aug 30, 2017 8:39 pm (IST) Nitin Madane, who came in place of Renjith at half time, starts off the proceedings in the second half with a touch point for U Mumba. But Vikas conitunes his good form in the match and wins touch point of his own for Haryana. U Mumba lead 21-16.

Aug 30, 2017 8:27 pm (IST) Half-time: In Haryana's do or die raid, Vikash Kandola had to go for a touch point and in doing so, he treaded too far into the court and is brought down by the defenders. In the next raid, Kashiling Adake is also taken out and U Mumba now lead 20-15.

Aug 30, 2017 8:25 pm (IST) Deepak Kumar Dahiya wins a point finally for Haryana after a string of losing points during his raid. And in Mumba's next raid, Darshan Kadian is brought down crashing by the defenders and Haryana now trail 14-18.

Aug 30, 2017 8:21 pm (IST) Stunning play from U Mumba as they have taken a massive lead in the match. Vikas Khandola is brought down crashing by the defenders and it was super tackle as well. While in his next raid, Shikant Jadhav with three touch points and U Mumba lead 18-12.

Aug 30, 2017 8:15 pm (IST) Vikas Kandola has moved Haryana into just two points of U Mumba as he wins another couple of points during his raid. U Mumba now lead 11-9.

Aug 30, 2017 8:15 pm (IST) In his do or die raid, Kashiling Adake once again shows his magic and gets rid of two Haryana defenders. But Haryana's Vikas Khandola in his next raid wins a point to keep his team in touching distance of the hosts. Mumba lead 11-7 with just 10 mins gone in first half.

Aug 30, 2017 8:12 pm (IST) Haryana finally end their rut and score couple of points during their raid. Vikas Khandola manages to get rid of two Mumba defenders and they trail 4-7 now.

Aug 30, 2017 8:11 pm (IST) After a string of empty raids from both the teams, Mumba have surged ahead with Srikanth Jadhav. In his do-or-die raid, Jadhav wins a touch point for his team. While in Haryana's next raid, Wazir Singh is felled by the Mumba defenders. Mumba's Anup Kumar makes in 7-2 during his raid.

Aug 30, 2017 8:07 pm (IST) Surjeet Singh continues to struggle as he once again tries too hard and is ousted by the Mumba defenders. At this moment, the hosts are in command of the first half and the lead 4-2.

Aug 30, 2017 8:06 pm (IST) Mumba's Kashiling Adake continues his glorious run of form in the tournament as he wins back to back touch points during his raids. Adake has been a revelation for the hosts this season and once again he has started on the right note.

Aug 30, 2017 8:05 pm (IST) After Mumba's Anup Kumar returns home empty handed, Haryana's Wazir Singh moves his side into the lead with a spectacular two-point raid.

Aug 30, 2017 8:05 pm (IST) Haryana Steelers have won the toss and they have opted for the left hand side of the court.

Aug 30, 2017 8:04 pm (IST) Haryana's Surjeet Singh starts off on the worst note possible as he is brought down by the U Mumba defenders. The hosts take and early lead in the match.

Aug 30, 2017 8:04 pm (IST) The players are coming out onto the court and now is the time for the captains to converge in the middle for the toss.

Aug 30, 2017 7:58 pm (IST) Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers.

