Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score: U Mumba vs Puneri Pultan

News18.com | August 26, 2017, 9:03 PM IST
Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi 2017 match between U Mumba and Puneri Pultan through our live blog.

Preview:

U Mumba will look to win their first match at home against rivals Puneri Paltan in what is being touted as the Maharashtra Derby. In their last group match, U Mumba were thrashed by Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Aug 26, 2017 9:03 pm (IST)

Aug 26, 2017 9:01 pm (IST)

Aug 26, 2017 9:00 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Pro Kabaddi 2017 match between U Mumba and Puneri Pultan.

